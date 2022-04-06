90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio reveals how she takes care of her growing baby bump

Juliana Custodio shares pregnancy tips. Pic credit: JulianaCustodio/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Juliana Custodio is getting further along in her pregnancy and she’s enjoying every moment of it. The mom-to-be recently shared tips on how she’s been taking care of her growing baby bump, which so far appears to be free of stretch marks.

Juliana posted a helpful video for her fellow expectant moms showing the products she’s been using on her belly.

The 23-year-old is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Ben Obscura, who she started dating after her split from husband Michael Jessen. The estranged couple is still not divorced despite Juliana’s desire to officially end things and start her new life with her new family.

However, despite the hiccup with her divorce, Juliana is focused on enjoying her pregnancy.

Juliana Custodio shares how she takes care of her baby bump

The 90 Day Fiance alum is looking forward to meeting her baby in a few months and she has been taking her followers along on her pregnancy journey.

Back in February, Juliana shared a video of her gender reveal and has shared videos of cute outfits, shoes, and a slew of other items that she’s already purchased for her child.

She has also been asking her followers for pregnancy tips and advice and has shared a few of her own, the most recent being a video of the products used on her growing belly.

The model shared a post on Instagram showing how she takes care of her baby bump by using rosehip oil and Bio-oil to prevent stretch marks.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The video shows Juliana in her bathroom dressed in a sports bra and pajamas demonstrating how she uses the oils each day.

“Hey guys, so today I’m gonna show you my two favorite oils for my belly bump,” said the TLC alum who then proceeded to rub the oils on her belly one after the other.

“I love both, I hope you like my tips,” said Juliana before ending the video.

Juliana Custodio is expecting her first child in the summer

The former 90 Day Fiance star has already revealed that her baby boy is expected to arrive in the summer. However, back in January, she revealed the due date as well.

Juliana, who’s about seven months along, shared a screenshot on her Instagram Story of an app that she’s been using during her pregnancy.

It showed an expected due date of July 28, 2022, and seems to be on point with the date given to the model by her doctor.

Pic credit: @julianacustodiooo/Instagram

“I love this app, I super recommend it for the new mommies,” wrote Juliana. “It matches [perfectly] with the doctor’s date.”

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, April 17, 2022, at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.