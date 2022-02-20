90 Day Fiance: Watch Juliana Custodio’s sweet gender reveal video

90 Day Fiance’s Juliana Custodio shares a video of her gender reveal. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio, and her boyfriend Ben Obscura have a lot to celebrate. The couple recently shared the news that they are expecting their first child together.

In all of her excitement, Juliana has been keeping fans in the loop of her pregnancy journey with regular updates on social media.

She often uses her Instagram account to share these details. Recently she posted a video of her intimate gender reveal and captured a sweet moment which she called “magic.”

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio and Ben Obscura share their baby’s gender

In the video, the couple is seen popping a large balloon that reads, “Boy or Girl?”

Juliana pops the balloon where pieces of blue confetti fly out, showing they are having a baby boy. When the balloon is popped, both Ben and Juliana can be seen smiling and expressing their joy.

Filled with excitement, Juliana jumps into Ben’s arms and they hug one another as they celebrate. She captioned her post with, “Magic moment we will never forget.”

In the same post, she also reveals the couple plans to name their baby Benjamin.

Juliana’s road from 90 Day Fiance to motherhood

Before her relationship with Ben, Juliana was first spotted on 90 Day Fiance where she was in a relationship with Michael Jessen.

The two had more than a few hiccups during their time on the show. Their biggest issues being their age difference and Michael’s desire for Juliana to sign a pre-nuptial agreement. Despite their challenges, they moved forward with their relationship and eventually got married.

It was Michael’s ex-wife, Sarah, who performed their wedding ceremony as he had become close to Juliana while filming the show. She was often seen showing support for their relationship and being friendly to Juliana as she adjusted to life in America.

Michael and Juliana stayed married for roughly two years before deciding to call it quits. Soon after their split, Juliana announced she was pregnant, which immediately sparked paternity rumors.

Juliana was accused of having an affair with Sarah’s husband Sean Naso. While there has been no confirmation that these allegations were true, it was Sarah who requested a paternity test to find out if her husband fathered Juliana’s baby.

It was the timing of Juliana’s pregnancy that sparked not only the rumors but also Sarah’s request. The alleged affair was claimed to have taken place in September of 2021. In October, Michael and Juliana officially announced their separation. And in November, Juliana revealed she was pregnant.

Juliana denies the accusations made against her and stands firm that her current boyfriend, Ben, is the father of her child.

