90 Day Fiance: Juliana Custodio refutes claim she cheated on Michael Jessen with his ex-wife’s husband

Juliana Custodio, Michael Jessen, and Sarah Jessen on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Juliana Custodio denies claims that she cheated on Michael Jessen with his ex-wife Sarah’s husband.

Juliana has found herself smack dab in the middle of a scandal that could potentially affect the paternity of her unborn child.

As Monsters & Critics reported, Juliana is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ben Obscura.

Juliana’s pregnancy news came just one month after her split from Michael Jessen, the wine entrepreneur she married during Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance.

Michael’s ex-wife Sarah officiated his and Juliana’s nuptials and now, in an ironic twist, sources have accused Juliana of having an affair with Sarah’s husband, Sean Naso.

Sources claim Juliana Custodio had an affair with Michael’s ex-wife Sarah’s husband

As reported by In Touch, an eyewitness claims to have seen Juliana and Sean “making out” in the kitchen of her home which she shared with Michael at the time.

The alleged make-out session occurred in September 2021, which was before Juliana and Michael’s split. In October 2021, Michael confirmed their split on their second wedding anniversary, telling his fans she “found someone new.”

According to the witnesses, the incident occurred during a going away party for Juliana ahead of her leaving for Europe.

In Touch’s source also claims that Juliana’s pregnancy announcement in November 2021 was in response to a phone call she had with Michael.

Apparently, Michael wanted to try and make their relationship work, and he “asked her to give their marriage another chance and asked for six months of therapy.”

The source claims that Juliana’s announcement came just one day after the phone call, claiming, “24 hours later, [Juliana and Ben] announced their relationship and pregnancy.”

Michael’s ex-wife Sarah questioned the paternity of Juliana’s baby, according to the source, and another source claimed that she “thought the baby belonged to Sean” because of their assumed affair.

According to the first source, “Michael was in shock and devastated” when he discovered that Juliana was cheating on him and “he didn’t want to believe that Juliana would stoop that low and betray his trust.”

The second source claimed that Michael found out about his ex-wife’s pregnancy on social media, “the same way everyone else in the world did,” adding that “Michael was physically ill and wept” in response to Juliana’s news.

Michael felt “stunned” and “dizzy with confusion and disbelief” according to the second source.

Juliana Custodio denies cheating accusations, hopes to ‘never see’ Michael and Sarah again

Juliana claims that she has “confirmation” that Ben is the father of her unborn child and gave her own statement to In Touch.

“It’s really sad that this family has nothing to use against me and they are using my baby and making these stories about me,” Juliana said. “I hope I never have to hear or see these people again.”

Sarah declined to make a comment to In Touch. Monsters & Critics has reached out to Michael Jessen for a comment but has yet to receive a response.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.