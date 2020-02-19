90 Day Fiance star Anny says she didn’t smack Bryson’s grandma because Robert told her not to

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The last season of 90 Day Fiance introduced us to Robert, a 41-year-old rideshare driver from Florida, and his Dominican fiance Anny.

When Robert and Anny met, Robert was a single father to his 5-year-old son Bryson.

During the season, viewers were shocked to learn that Bryson wasn’t Robert’s only child — he is the father of five children with four different women.

Tensions rise for 90 Day Fiance stars

Bryson is the only child Robert lives with, and Bryson’s maternal grandparents Stephanie and Ben are very active in his life.

However, the happy family relationship faced difficulties when Anny came into the picture. Anny took issue with Stephanie’s career — she is an adult film star who performs under the name Diamond Foxxx.

Read More Robert from 90 Day Fiance denies watching any Diamond Foxxx films, but admits what he has seen

Stephanie, in turn, was suspicious of Anny’s motives for being with Robert and accused her of marrying Robert for a green card.

Stephanie had good reason to think Anny may be a bit of a gold digger; early on in the season, we saw Anny asking Robert for everything from designer clothes to a new iPhone.

Both faced criticism from fans, who bemoaned both Stephanie’s overbearing nature and Anny’s bratty attitude.

The tension between Anny and Stephanie hit a low point when the two met along with their husbands. Stephanie, concerned that Anny would be a bad influence in Bryson’s life, offered Anny $15,000 to return to the Dominican Republic.

Anny, highly offended, expressed her frustration with Stephanie by screaming, “Call Donald Trump for send me to the Dominican.”

Is the whole fight fake?

Shockingly, however, Stephanie later claimed that the whole lunch fight was fake.

“It’s f**king TV people! TV!! It’s fake. It’s scripted.” She even claimed to have screenshots proving that the producers lent her a checkbook for the scene.

But it’s hard to tell whether Stephanie is being totally truthful about her relationship with Robert and Anny.

Anny seems genuinely perturbed by Stephanie’s constant interference and judgment — and she made it known with an Instagram post yesterday.

Anny is a big fan of Q&As on her Instagram stories, and when a fan asked why she didn’t get physical with Stephanie, she replied that Robert told her that Stephanie would call the cops.

Anny, perhaps wanting to avoid the types of legal troubles that 90 Day alum Larissa Lima has faced, listened.

At the time of the 90 Day Tell All, Stephanie and Anny still hadn’t worked out their disagreements.

Stephanie and Robert butted heads over Robert’s refusal to bring Bryson around his grandparents, Robert and Anny’s possible plans to have children in the future, and Stephanie’s nosiness and dislike for Anny.

We may, however, see more of this family. Robert and Anny were recently spotted filming, so it’s likely that we’ll see more of them in the coming seasons (maybe for Happily Ever After).

Hopefully, they can resolve their differences for Bryson’s sake.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.