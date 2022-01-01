90 Day Fiance spoilers: Usman includes another woman on his date with Kim

Nigerian musician Sojaboy isn’t ready to call new love interest Kimberly his girlfriend just yet. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

On the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman “Sojaboy” Umar invites his love interest Kimberly Menzies to dinner with another woman.

Usman starred in the TLC series with his ex-wife Babygirl Lisa, and due to their tumultuous relationship, the Nigerian musician wants to take things slow with Kimberly.

Rather than take her to Nigeria, Sojaboy invited his “potential” girlfriend to Tanzania to develop trust.

It appears the American TLC star is off to a good start and showered Usman with gifts such as a Macbook laptop and PS5 in last week’s episode.

Usman told his assistant in the sneak peek of the episode that he is developing feelings for Kimberly.

When his business partner asked whether he was catching feelings, the singer responded, “I do, like, care about this woman.”

Usman invites Kimberly to dinner with a Tanzanian woman

The Nigerian TLC star’s manager presented him with an opportunity to meet Rosa Ree, a Tanzanian artist, to further his career.

When Kimberly showed up, Sojaboy told her about the meeting, ensuring her that it was not a date.

He also extended an invitation but the American advised him to attend alone along with his manager, However, Usman insisted.

The Nigerian star’s friend sighed at Usman’s decision to bring his girlfriend to the dinner, and Kimberly caught wind of the reaction.

“Why do you breathe like that?” she asked, imitating the sigh. “What’s that? What’s that about?”

The friend responded: “Okay, okay it’s fine. You can go with her.”

In a confessional interview, Kimberly tells the camera that she felt uneasy and confused about the invitation.

“What the hell is going on? Because you invited me here,” she said. “So, why are we going to meet some other chick? I don’t understand.”

The 51-year-old TLC star pondered whether the meeting was a plot by Usman’s team to replace her.

“A part of me is wondering if his team planned this on purpose to push me out of the way so maybe they can show me, like, ‘Hey, this is the kind of woman that Usman should be dating,'” she said.

She isn’t completely wrong about his management team’s intentions. Usman’s friend told the TLC cameras that the Nigerian TLC star dating another older woman would be bad for his image.

Usman may regret inviting his love interest as Kimberly Menzies teased some drama in a confessional interview if she doesn’t like what she sees in the meeting.

“If I do see any kind of, like flirty flirty thing going on with Usman and this chick, I mean, I will get up. I’ll flip the table and walk out. Cause, I don’t play that,” she warned.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs at 9 p.m. ET Sundays on TLC.