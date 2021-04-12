90 Day Fiance spoilers: Andrew threatens to walk off the set after Amira refuses to see him during Tell All

Andrew storms off Tell All set after Amira refuses to see him. Pic credit:TLC

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All kicked off last night and now we’re anticipating drama between Andrew Kenton and Amira Lollysa that is coming up next week.

The former couple was not featured in Part 1, but they managed to cause a bit of drama anyway.

Andrew was there in person for the taping, and Amira was prepped and for her virtual interview. However, toward the end of the show, things took a turn as the brunette beauty was set to make her debut.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Amira wanted no contact with Andrew so the producers requested his removal from the stage. But once they informed the 90 Day Fiance star that he would be excused during Amira’s segment, he threatened to leave for good.

Amira refuses to see or speak to Andrew

Andrew and Amira will be featured on Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance Tell All but things are not going smoothly.

As Part 1 of the Tell All started to wind down, the camera’s caught Amira preparing for her segment.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“I’m really nervous to talk about what happened with Andrew,” confessed the 28-year-old. “I feel very stressed out. My heart is beating so fast right now.”

“I only agree to do this only If I don’t have to see or talk to Andrew,” she continued. “Honestly I can’t handle him. I will not let him control me ever again!”

Andrew storms off the stage and threatens to leave Tell All

A production member informed Andrew that he would have to leave the stage during Amira’s segment, but the 32-year-old didn’t take the news very well.

“So to respect Amira’s request –which is not to face you, to not be in direct contact with you –we have to do these separately,” said the crew member to Andrew.

She continued, “So we’re gonna have to ask you to leave for the segment.”

“But that makes no sense,” retorted the 90 Day Fiance star. “Because this is a Tell All and we’re talking about the story. And we’re going through the graveyard of it. And I think we kinda have to do that in the same room.”

However, she remained adamant that Andrew leave the stage at Amira’s request.

“I’m just gonna go home…I’m gonna go home guys, this is not acceptable to me,” remarked Andrew while walking off the stage.

Cameras continued to follow the angry TLC star as he stormed backstage with his bags, and at one point, we see the crew members removing his mic.

It’s not clear what happens next, but we’ll know all too well how things play out during Part 2 of the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance Tell All Part 2 airs Sunday April 18 at 8/7c on TLC.