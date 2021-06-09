90 Day Fiance sister Meg Potthast calls out fake fans, says ‘you will be blocked’

Meg Potthast sends a warning to fake fans Pic credit:TLC

Meg Potthast is learning about the stress of being on reality TV after her recent appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she’s not letting the haters get the best of her.

Meg recently posted a message for fake fans after the latest episode aired on Sunday and the backlash started on social media.

Keep in mind that Meg is married to Charlie Potthast, so she’s no stranger to the backlash, but that doesn’t mean she’s going to put up with it.

Meg Potthast has a message for fake fans

Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day: Fiance Happily Ever After? was riddled with drama thanks to the Potthast family.

During what was supposed to be a chill family outing, things turned sour when Elizabeth confronted her family about their treatment of Andrei. At one point Elizabeth and her sister Becky even got into a physical fight.

Charlie wasn’t exactly on his best behavior. He has always made it clear that he does not want Andrei in the family business. While Meg remained quiet amid the drama, she got a lot of heat from trolls as well.

However, Meg is not letting the hate get to her or the nasty comments for that matter. She recently posted a message on her Instagram page letting the trolls know how she really feels and the mom-of-four wasn’t just talking about those who leave nasty comments on her page, she referenced the fake fans who bash her family on other pages as well.

“This girl does not mess with fake people…If you message me all nice things and then I see you talking crap on a fan page you will be blocked,” wrote Meg. “I don’t mess with fake nasty people. You don’t have to like me or my husband. We don’t care.”

Pic credit:@megpotthast/Instagram

Meg also chose a fitting song to accompany her post, the aptly titled Hello Hater by Sam Bruno, in case people didn’t quite get the message

Meg Potthast shares post about drama-filled boat ride

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star had something to say about the drama-filled family outing that recently aired.

Meg posted several photos of her and Charlie from their boat ride with the caption, “What I thought was going to be a nice day on the water with just adults turned into a s**t show. Silly me.”

“Arguing, fighting, the coast guard almost capsizing our boat, almost losing all of our snacks & drinks, and alcohol getting poured down my chest was far from what I pictured. That captain probably couldn’t wait for us to get the hell off,” added Meg.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.