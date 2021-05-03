90 Day Fiance: Andrei Castravet talks ‘nonexistent’ relationship with Elizabeth’s brother Charlie

Andrei Castravet talks nonexistent relationship with Charlie Potthast.Pic credit:TLC

Things are heating up between Andrei Castravet and Elizabeth’s brother Charlie on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Andrei has never gotten along with the Potthast family but things came to a breaking point during the couple’s wedding ceremony in Moldova last season.

Charlie gave a drunken speech at the reception and since then, he hasn’t spoken to Andrei.

However, the Moldovan native recently acquired his real estate license and wants to join the family business, which means working with Charlie.

During a meeting to discuss Andrei’s involvement in the company, Elizabeth’s sisters were willing to give her husband a chance, but Charlie did not take well to the idea.

Andrei had a recent chat with Us Weekly and revealed where he stands with Charlie today.

Andrei calls Charlie Potthast a drunk bum

It appears the relationship between Charlie and Andrei has not improved since they filmed the season.

Andrei told the media outlet, “At this moment of time, the relationship is nonexistent.”

“He’s a drunk bum, that’s what it is. Like, bottom line, he loves alcohol too much and it is what it is,” continued the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star.

Andrei is still upset about Charlie’s drunken behavior at this wedding, but wife Elizabeth who joined him for the interview seems to have forgiven her brother.

“I know how he is. I know what kind of behavior to expect from him versus my husband, this is all new for him still,” explained Elizabeth. “[Andrei] hasn’t really experienced people like that in his life…It’s just really rude and disrespectful to him and his culture. So, that was definitely difficult.”

The 29-year-old is hopeful that with time, things can improve between her husband and her brother, but Andrei is doubtful.

“I feel like it’s gotten worse,” he commented. “I don’t even want to be in the same proximity of him…He’s just basically a big brat.”

Things may have gotten worse between the two men due to Charlie’s resistance to Andrei joining the family business–an issue that has started to play out on the show.

Charlie does not want to work with Andrei

In last night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Charlie made it clear that he would not welcome Andrei into the business.

The Potthast family held a meeting to discuss Elizabeth’s husband and Charlie was the most resistant of the siblings.

“Last time I saw this guy in Moldova, we found out he’s a criminal,” remarked Charlie in his confessional. “Then this guy tries to hit me and now I’m supposed to just welcome him with open arms to the family business? Nah.”

He added, “He needs to come basically kiss our a** and say ‘I’m sorry…’ that’s just the bottom line.”

After Charlie’s outburst, the family is hoping that the two men can sit down and hash out their differences.

However, based on Andrei’s recent comments about his brother-in-law we’re guessing that didn’t go too well either.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.