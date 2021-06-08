90 Day Fiance: Meg Potthast embarrassed by sisters’ fight?

Meg Potthast let her followers know how she felt while watching the fight between her sisters-in-law. Pic credit: TLC

When Chuck took his family out on a chartered yacht to bring them closer together, it had the opposite effect and ended in a physical altercation between Elizabeth and her sister Becky. All the while, Elizabeth’s sister-in-law Meg looked entertained and dumbfounded.

Once the fight aired, Meg posted a photo to her Instagram story agreeing with a fan who made a meme about the embarrassment Elizabeth’s family must feel after the fight during the last episode.

During the epic fight, Meg and her husband Charlie got caught in the middle and really couldn’t move one way or another. Charlie tried to separate them at one point and Megan stood stunned behind him.

Meg felt embarrassed by her family

Meg, who is active on social media, reposted a meme that a fan made regarding the situation on the boat. The picture features Meg with an odd smile on her face, staring as the fight goes down.

The caption for the meme was, “Me in the back watching my family members embarrass themselves at family gatherings.”

Meg’s own caption for the meme was, “My thoughts exactly (laughing/crying face emoji).”

So while Meg might not have felt embarrassed herself for being a part of the family, she surely agreed that her sisters-in-law should feel some kind of embarrassment.

Meg Potthast agreed with a meme that featured her pertaining her feelings about the fight between her sisters-in-law. Pic credit: @megpotthast/Instagram

Meg, the mom of four, has drawn attention to herself through her raunchy OnlyFans content that sometimes features Charlie. She has been a part of several family gatherings featured throughout the years and has a following of her own.

Fans can expect to see Meg at other family gatherings this season, but she tends to stand in the background and limit her involvement in what’s going on.

90 Day Fiance fans can expect more drama this Happily Ever After? season

Chuck brought the family together on the boat to propose the idea to all take an RV to a family reunion in Maryland, it seemed like he expected the family to be on board with it.

His proposal had the opposite effect and ended up airing the grievences the family had with Andrei.

From the already released trailer for this season it looks like that RV trip will indeed happen, but viewers don’t know what the outcome will be.

Andrei’s continued involvement in the family business flipping houses will also be a main storyline the rest of the season.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.