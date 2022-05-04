90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda talks about having ‘standards’ plus shows off pricey gifts she got from Bilal

Shaeeda Sween talks about having standards in a social media post. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween recently showed off all the gifts she received from Bilal after he played a cruel prank on her when she arrived in the U.S. The photo which was shared on social media showed a bed full of presents and balloons welcoming her to the country.

Bilal went all out with expensive items from Victoria’s Secret, Louboutin, and Versace, and the gesture was very much approached by Shaeeda who expressed her thanks to him in the post.

Many viewers slammed Bilal for the elaborate ruse he played on Shaeeda he picked her up in a dirty work van and brought her to his dilapidated childhood house.

However, he was not too happy with her reaction, and although she later apologized, Shaeeda made it clear in her recent post that it’s okay to have standards.

Shaeeda shows off pricey gifts from Bilal in an Instagram post

The 90 Day Fiance star and her fiance Bilal are both Muslims and are currently celebrating Eid, an Islamic festival that follows Ramadan.

Shaeeda shared a traditional greeting on Instagram and showed off the extravagant gifts she received from Bilal when he showed her his real home in the latest episode.

“Eid Mubarak to all! Thank you for all these incredible gifts Bilal,” wrote Shaeeda “It’s been a rocky start but I guess he made up for that ridiculous prank.”

That prank did not go over well with Shaeeda who criticized the dingy apartment and expressed her displeasure at what she thought would be her living arrangement while in the U.S.

Thankfully, Shaeeda was taken out of her misery the next day when Bilal finally fessed up.

Shaeeda tells people not to feel guilty about having standards

The 90 Day Fiance star shared some background on the early days of her relationship with Bilal and opened up about having standards.

“Imagine talking to someone for two years, committed not having an idea of what you’re going into because they never reveal anything private about themselves,” wrote Shaeeda.

The Trinidadian native noted that Bilal did not flash his wealth on social media “hence why I said he has always been SECRETIVE.”

Shaeeda revealed that when she first met Bilal he seemed like a “financially responsible guy who can take care of me when I’m unable to take care of myself living in the USA for the first few years.”

This is likely why she was so shocked when things appeared to be the opposite when she arrived in America.

Nonetheless, “I trusted him and I left my life behind for him- ladies if you have standards keep it up,” added Shaeeda. “Don’t feel guilty to lower your standards to please anyone because class is priceless.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.