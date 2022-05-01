90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Bilal finally shows Shaeeda his real home

90 Day Fiance Billal Hazziez finally shows Shaeeda where he lives and she loves it. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween was blissful after seeing Bilal’s actual home.

Bilal was very secretive in prior episodes regarding his actual living arrangements.

Shaeeda is highly impressed with Bilal’s home but is still skeptical of him

After Bilal finally took Shaeeda to his real home, Shaeeda was overly impressed.

She even kneeled at one point to touch the stairs.

Shaeeda went on about how Bilal’s home is more fitting for his character and that his home suits him.

Although Shaeeda was shocked by what he had in the home, she was still a little weary of Bilal’s character.

Shaeeda said, “Last night I felt like an elephant was on my shoulder, so much was on my mind, but now I feel like its easier to breathe now, seeing what, you know, he welcomed me to, and what we have together now.”

“But moving forwards, I will always be a little skeptical when it comes to trusting what he says 100 percent.”

“How you acted last night kind of took me by surprise,” Bilal said.

In a previous episode, Bilal showed Shaeeda his family home, where he grew up, saying that it was solely a prank to test her loyalty; However, Shaeeda did not react as he thought she would.

Even though Bilal was extremely deceitful, he expected her to appreciate the home and not take his joke so severely.

90 Day Fiance fans thought Shaeeda acted appropriately

So many fans came to Shaeeda’s defense regarding the whole situation.

Many fans thought that Shaeeda’s actions were justified because she seemed like a very logical woman.

One fan commented, “‘I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t trust me’ Girl knows what she wants and has a logical mind, her reaction to all of this is natural. His twisted game sets a weird start to their relationship.”

Some fans were equally supportive and thought that Shaeeda wanting to be financially secure in her relationship was not a red flag.

One fan commented, “There’s nothing wrong with wanting security and having expectations of coming into a financially stable relationship, especially like she said, she left her home, her family, everything behind to come to him.”

Although the two are seemingly content for now, fans will have to tune in to the next episode of 90 Day Fiance to see how it all unfolds.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC.