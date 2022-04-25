90 Day Fiance viewers are siding with Shaeeda after Bilal ‘manipulated’ her regarding his lifestyle

90 Day Fiance viewers aren’t happy with the way Bilal handled Shaeeda’s arrival in the United States. Pic credit: @bilalhazziez and @westindianbella/Instagram

Following Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, viewers sided with Shaeeda amid Bilal’s attempt to hide his wealth from her to test her intentions.

90 Day Fiance viewers have been introduced to Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez, one couple among six new couples appearing in Season 9.

Shaeeda Sween is not amused by Bilal Hazziez’s prank

Bilal, an American, brought his foreign love interest, Shaeeda, a native of Trinidad and Tobago, to the states on a K-1 visa. Before Shaeeda’s arrival, Bilal wanted reassurance that Shaeeda was with him for love and not for material objects, so he played a prank on her.

Upon her arrival on American soil, Shaeeda was unpleasantly surprised to find that Bilal picked her up from the airport in an old, dirty van and brought her back to his “dilapidated” childhood home, painting a much different picture of Bilal’s lifestyle than he portrayed online.

“This place is dilapidated,” Shaeeda told cameras during a solo confessional. “This place is not the place I wanna be at.”

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance viewers took to Twitter where they sounded off, many of them siding with Shaeeda amid Bilal’s deceitful plan.

90 Day Fiance viewers side with Shaeeda amid Bilal’s prank

“Asking her how she thinks she’s being deceived while you are actively deceiving her is actually sick,” tweeted one 90 Day Fiance fan. “Bilal is unwell.”

Another viewer who sided with Shaeeda wrote, “Shaeeda isn’t wrong imo. You don’t have to be a gold digger to know you don’t wanna live in a house where the ceiling is falling apart.”

“I do not like when people manipulate folks they’re dating in order to ‘test’ them,” tweeted another viewer who defended Shaeeda’s reaction. “Bilal isn’t ‘pranking’ Shaeeda, he’s lying to her. That isn’t a great way to start a relationship.”

One more 90 Day Fiance fan felt that Bilal has some mental issues: “Bilal…you could have accomplished the same thing by renting a decent modest AirBnb…not showing a house that is clearly falling apart. Her reaction is valid. This is foolish you need help.”

Pic credit: @AshUnapologetic/@_Bebe143/@_MsIndependent/@cy_thagreat/Twitter

Bilal’s prank on Shaeeda backfired on him. Rather than proving that Shaeeda was with Bilal for love and not money, it made her distrustful of him.

During another confessional, Shaeeda revealed her apprehension to the cameras, “He’s been so secretive, and I’m thinking, ‘What else is he hiding from me?'” 90 Day Fiance fans will have to watch this season to see whether Bilal and Shaeeda can overcome their trust issues.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.