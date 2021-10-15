90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrot reveals how husband Zied helped her heal from past trauma

Rebecca and Zied overcame a rocky start to their relationship and are happily married. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Rebecca Parrot and her husband Zied Hakimi are still going strong. In an emotional domestic violence PSA, Rebecca reveals how her husband helped her heal from past trauma.

The couple was introduced in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days when Rebecca went to Tunisia to meet Zied. They returned in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, where Zied received his K-1 visa and moved to Georgia to live with Rebecca.

To the surprise of 90 Day Fiance viewers, the couple worked through their cultural difference, age gap, and skepticism from family and friends to become one of the strongest couples on the TLC series.

Rebecca reveals how Zied help her overcome abusive past

In an Instagram video, Rebecca revealed how her daughter recommended Maid on Netflix and how it reopened old wounds.

The 90 Day Fiance star details life as a single mom and how she can relate to the character Alex on Maid, portrayed by Margaret Quailey.

Rebecca offered a spoiler alert when describing a scene in the series where Alex calls a domestic violence shelter in an attempt to escape an abusive relationship

In the emotional Instagram video, Rebeca explained that the scene in which Alex is told, “you’re safe now, you can breathe,” made her emotional, adding, “I lost it.”

Parrot describes a concerned Zied pressing her to tell him why she was upset.

Rebecca explained to him why the TV series made her upset. Then explained breaking down and how Zied held her and said, “you’re safe now baby girl, you can breathe,” which she described as a healing moment.

She gushed about how lucky she had been to have met the Tunisian reality TV star.

Fans react to Rebecca’s domestic violence revelation

Rebecca’s domestic violence PSA got several women to open up about their trauma.

One fan praised the 90 Day Fiance star for sharing her story: “This is so powerful. I commend you for your bravery. Trauma is one of the hardest things to manage and heal from. Sending much love ❤️”

A commenter thanked Rebecca for sharing the much need words, adding: “You will never know how much I needed to hear this right now. Thank you.”

Another comment from an Instagram user describes surviving five years of domestic abuse, eventually finding the strength to leave.

Zied also commented and earned a fan in 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Tania Maduro, who praised him.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After is currently on hiatus.