90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott spoils Zied Hakimi with new car

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott with her husband Zied Hakimi. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott just got Zied Hakimi his dream car. The TLC star took to Instagram recently and shared a glimpse of her pricey present for her husband. However, fans are wondering how they afford such an expensive car.

90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott buys Zied Hakimi’s dream car

Earlier this week, Rebecca Parrott revealed her expensive gift for Zied Hakimi. The 90 Day Fiance star went all out to impress her husband, which she definitely achieved.

Rebecca shared photos and videos of Zied happily accepting her present — a brand new BMW convertible car. The Tunisian native was smiling from ear to ear as he checked out his swanky new set of wheels.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Zied call it his naked car (convertible) and I love it!” Rebecca captioned the post.

The 90 Day Fiance star also recorded her husband test-driving his car. When she asked Zied how he got the car, he jokingly responded, “I work so much work.”

In the same post, Rebecca also thanked her son for accompanying them to the car dealership. She even promised to let him use the car soon.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“I’m sure you’re [sic] dad will let you borrow it anytime,” Rebecca said, referring to Zied who is younger than her son.

Zied over the moon with his naked car

It’s clear that Zied Hakimi was happy with Rebecca Parrott’s gift. The 90 Day Fiance star showed his appreciation to his wife and her grand gesture.

“This is the second most beautiful day in my life,” Zied told Rebecca. “The first day that I married you.” The reality star also did not waste time and immediately showed off his ride on social media.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb shared a selfie while in his convertible. He also posed next to his wife, who he adorably called “my love.”

90 Day Fiance fans wonder how they afford it

Zied Hakimi’s new car drew mixed reactions online. While some congratulated the 90 Day Fiance star, others were more curious to know how he and Rebecca Parrott afford it.

Zied has yet to obtain his working permit, so he’s not really employed full-time. However, he still makes some money by doing online gigs, including Cameo. Apparently, the reality star earned over $17,000 on the said platform. Not to mention, Rebecca also has endorsement deals on social media.

Interestingly, Rebecca claimed Zied actually helped her pay for the expensive car. The 90 Day Fiance star said her husband “has money too” despite not being able to work legally in the country yet.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.