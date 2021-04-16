90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott responds to Julia Trubkina calling her ‘lazy’

Julia Trubkina at 90 Day Fiance Tell All episode. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorite Julia Trubkina drew flak over her remarks about cast members getting cosmetic procedures. The wife of Brandon Gibbs has always been opposed to going under the knife to improve one’s looks.

Apparently, she thinks those who took the easier route to look good are just “lazy” because they didn’t do all the work naturally. But her fellow castmates were not having any of her “opinion,” which Yara Zaya said sounded like a “judgment.”

90 Day Fiance: Julia Trubkina clashes with Rebecca Parrott, Yara Zaya at Tell All

On last week’s Tell All episode, Julia Trubkina seemingly irked her fellow cast members. This is after the 90 Day Fiance star voiced her thoughts about them getting surgeries to look better.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The wife of Brandon Gibbs made it very clear that she’s not a fan of cosmetic procedures. Apparently, she thinks that any person can achieve their desired appearance without going under the knife.

So when Rebecca Parrott proudly showed off her makeover, Julia made some eyebrow-raising comments. The 90 Day Fiance star said she “disagreed” with plastic surgery, calling it “crazy.”

“If you want to look better, just go to gym club, just go eat healthy food,” Julia added. She calls those who get cosmetic procedures, including Rebecca and Yara, “lazy” people.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Julia not a fan of plastic surgery

This isn’t the first time Julia Trubkina expressed her opposition to plastic surgeries. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance celeb said exercise and diet are the best solutions to achieve good looks.

Despite not being in favor of plastic surgeries, the 90 Day Fiance star said she’s not stopping anyone who wants to do it. Unfortunately, it seems her remarks have already done some damage to her image as fans are starting to feel negatively toward her.

90 Day Fiance star Julia Trubkina jokes around with Rebecca Parrot. Pic credit: @juliatrubkina1993/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Rebecca reacts to Julia’s ‘lazy’ comment

Meanwhile, Rebecca Parrott seems to have put Julia Trubkina’s opinion behind her. The 90 Day Fiance celeb recently made light of Brandon Gibbs’ wife’s situation and poked fun at her.

Rebecca commented on Julia’s photo of herself supposedly watching the Tell All episode. “You are so adorable, even when you’re telling me I’m lazy,” Zied Hakimi’s wife joked.

The 90 Day Fiance star made an equally witty reply, claiming she was referring to Zied. Julia also said Rebecca looks “amazing” after her makeover.

Rebecca clarified that she was just joking and that things are good between her and Julia. “I was just playing around,” she replied back. “We love you and Brandon.

90 Day Fiance Tell All Part 2 airs on Sunday, April 18 at 8/7c on TLC