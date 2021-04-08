90 Day Fiance spoilers: Zied Hakimi wants Rebecca Parrott to look younger

Rebecca Parrott with her husband Zied Hakimi. Pic credit: @tlc_90day_rebecca/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Zied Hakimi has always been very open about his feelings for Rebecca Parrott. The Tunisian native doesn’t seem to mind the criticism he gets to marry a much older woman than him.

But teasers from the upcoming Tell All episode suggest he still has issues with his wife’s age and appearance. Apparently, Zied still prefers his wife to look younger than her actual age.

90 Day Fiance: Zied Hakimi admits he wants Rebecca Parrott to look younger

In the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Tell All episode, Zied Hakimi shocks fans after admitting he’s not fully into Rebecca Parrott’s looks. The reality star admits to host Shaun Robinson that it’ll be better if his wife looks younger than she already is.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Did you want her to look younger?” Shaun asks, referring to Rebecca. Zied, who seems hesitant to answer first, simply replies with a “Yeah.” This seemingly confirms that he does prefer Rebecca to look even more youthful.

Expectedly, Rebecca is not happy to hear her husband’s response. The 90 Day Fiance star stays quiet as she looks hurt and disappointed.

The other cast members, on the other hand, are equally shocked after hearing Zied’s real thoughts on Rebecca’s appearance. It’ll be interesting to see how the couple will deal with this topic when the Tell All episode airs next week.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Rebecca tries to look young – Is it for Zied?

It’s no secret that Rebecca Parrott has been working extra hard to achieve a youthful appearance. In the past, the 90 Day Fiance star resorted to filters to look young in pictures.

But Zied Hakimi’s wife wanted a more permanent alternative. Recently, she had several procedures done to herself to improve her looks.

The 90 Day Fiance star confirmed she had some lip fillers to make her pout “fuller and more symmetrical.” She also had Dysport injected to smooth out her laugh lines.

Aside from that, she also had a micro-laser liposuction procedure to get rid of her extra fat on her lower stomach. Many are wondering if Rebecca did all these to please Zied, who now admits he wants her to look younger.

90 Day Fiance couple still growing strong

Despite Zied Hakimi’s remarks about Rebecca Parrott’s appearance, the couple remains smitten with each other. Following their wedding, the 90 Day Fiance lovers are stronger than ever.

Rebecca and Zied do not shy away from showing their affection towards each other on social media. Rebecca, in particular, often gushes about her much younger husband on Instagram.

Recently, she shared a compilation of Zied’s TikTok videos, calling him “my person” and “perfect.” She also shared a romantic photo with her husband on Easter Sunday.

90 Day Fiance: Tell All airs Sunday, April 11 at 8/7c on TLC.