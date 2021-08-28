Rebecca posts the first photo she ever took with Zied — and Zied’s reaction is priceless

Zied reacted to Rebecca’s post of the first photo they ever took together. Pic credit: TLC

Popular 90 Day Fiance couple Rebecca and Zied have been melting viewer’s hearts with their love since Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. Fans have been fascinated by their dynamic because of their 22 year age difference, contrasting religions and beliefs, and divergent personalities.

Rebecca is especially present on social media and she delighted followers by posting a side-by-side picture of the first photo she took with Zied next to a more recent one.

It wasn’t just fans that adored the comparison, Zied also shared his thoughts on his wife’s post.

Rebecca Parrot posted her and Zied Hakimi’s first picture together and Zied commented

Rebecca is a notorious filter queen and she was famously surprised when Zied showed up at the airport in Tunisia to meet her for the first time wearing a shirt with her digitally enhanced face on it.

The first picture that they took together was when they first met and Zied was wearing that shirt.

Rebecca also posted a picture of the two of them that was more recent for comparison.

She accompanied the post with a sincere caption that read, “Our first time meeting and our first Valentine’s Day together [red heart emoji] I wouldn’t change a thing that led me to this man. He found me when I had no trust in love and somehow made me see that I just needed to trust him.”

Rebecca continued, “So many people thought I was crazy, but now those people love him too. There’s no one in the world like Zied and I’m lucky enough to spend every day with him. Laughing more than I ever have. I love you babe.”

It appears that Zied was touched by the post and responded to her. He gushed, “I am so lucky too because i have girl beautiful like you baby… i love you so much.”

Will Rebecca Parrott and Zied Hakimi return to 90 Day Fiance screens?

Rebecca and Zied were not chosen to be on the most recent season of Happily Ever After? but this season was not popular with viewers. With that said, Rebecca and Zied are still very interesting to fans and they may make it onto a future season.

They were last on 90 Day Diaries where they caught people up on their newly married life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns for Season 3 on Sunday, August 29 on TLC at 8/7c.