90 Day Fiance: Rebecca had some of her cosmetic treatments redone and replied to fan curiosity about it

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott had some of her cosmetic procedures touched up and she answered fan questions about the recent work.

She posted a photo with Zied Hakimi in a hookah lounge with the caption, “Hookah and coffee after my appointment. I can’t feel my face (laughing/crying emojis).” Her caption had curious fans wondering what she had done and Rebecca answered that she had her, “Dysport redone and my lips done. But I also had Kybella done to my neck/chin.”

One fan had a curiosity about what Kybella is and Rebecca replied, “Dysport is like Botox. Kybella gets rid of fat under the chin. I hate my chin. Lol.”

Rebecca has not been shy about describing all the cosmetic procedures she’s had done since being on 90 Day Fiance and often posts about the enhancements.

Rebecca has had some of these cosmetic procedures done before

Before Rebecca’s wedding to Zied, she had her lips enhanced for the first time and also got some Botox on her forehead which she said she loved the results of. Being that you have to redo cosmetic procedures like those, this post was mostly about her touch-up.

Rebecca has always been friendly with her fans and usually replies to followers that have sincere curiosity. She is also known to comment back to her haters as well.

Rebecca is 22 years older than her Tunisian husband Zied and he expressed his appreciation for her attempts to look younger for him during the Season 8 Tell All of 90 Day Fiance.

During the Tell All, Rebecca proudly explained the extra skin removal surgery she had done by Sonobello and said that it was life-changing. She planned on going back to get fat removal from her legs as well.

Rebecca and Zied are very popular within the 90 Day Fiance community

Rebecca and Zied’s unique love piqued the interest of 90 Day Fiance fans who were excited to see them on the show after previously following them on Before the 90 Days.

Their age and cultural differences, on top of the fact that this is Rebecca’s fourth marriage, and second marriage to a young Arab man, made their love story fascinating to watch.

They got through their obstacles in the end and appear to be very much in love as Zied adjusts to his new life in America with Rebecca.

They are both very active on social media and will hopefully be featured in some of the 90 Day Fiance spinoffs.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.