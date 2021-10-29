90 Day Fiance: Nicole Nafziger hounded with comments about constantly sharing clickbait posts

Nicole has angered fans with another clickbait post but many say she took it too far. Pic credit: TLC

Nicole Nafziger got roasted by 90 Day Fiance viewers for her latest clickbait post. The TLC star announced earlier this year that she has split from her boyfriend, Azan Tefou.

The former couple appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance, and Nicole was criticized for leaving her young daughter, May, with her sister to pursue a relationship with Azan in Morroco.

Azan refused to show any physical affection for Nicole, citing his culture. However, they continue their long-distance relationship in Season 5, in which the TLC star brought her daughter to Morocco.

It was revealed Nicole cheated on Azan, who continued to display his lack of interest in the relationship.

Nicole has received criticism for her clickbait post in the past; 90 Day Fiance viewers slammed the reality TV star for faking a pregnancy. However, many think the former 90 Day Fiance star took it too far.

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Nicole’s clickbait posts

Former 90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger shared a clickbait post on her Instagram, which falsely suggested a TLC star died.

Furthermore, Nicole disabled comments on her clickbait post.

In an unrelated Instagram post, 90 Day Fiance viewers took the opportunity to criticize Nicole for the insensitive clickbait.

A commenter called the TLC star “pathetic” for posting the clickbait.

“Stop posting tragic death stories on your stories just for clicks. It’s so sad and so pathetic.”

Another observer who viewed the story, questioned Nicole’s moral compass for click-baiting about death for money:

“Stop with the dang clickbait already. Don’t say RIP and then ask people to click a link that gives you money. What a shitty thing to do. Be better.”

Some chose to unfollow the TLC star; one described being disgusted by the misleading Instagram story, writing:

“Unfollowing you because this click bait using deaths is sickening! Shame on you!”

A commenter called her out for her misleading post about 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten, adding:

“OMG Why do you post the 90 day click bait? Then purposely leave it so no one can comment? I thought something happened to Jenny. 😢”

Will Nicole Nafziger return to 90 Day Fiance?

In addition to their appearances on Season 4 and 5 of 90 Day Fiance, Nicole and Azan appeared on two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Love wasn’t in the cards for the former couple but could either of them return?

Nicole hasn’t appeared on 90 Day Fiance or its Discovery+ spinoffs since her split from Azan.

The network hasn’t announced any plans to bring her or Azan back on the series. Therefore, it is unlikely fans would see her return.

However, it appears that she is still earning money with her clickbait stories.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.