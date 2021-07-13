90 Day Fiance’s Nicole Nafziger officially announces split from Azan Tefou

Nicole reveals she has broken up with Azan. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans are not shocked that Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger are officially over. There has been speculation about the couple’s status for months, but Nicole confirmed the end of their long-winded run on Monday.

Nicole and Azan starred in Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance and were a polarizing couple from the start. Nicole revealed her breakup on Instagram and to Celebuzz, confirming that the couple had given up after five years of dating.

Nicole and Azan are done

The TLC star also released a statement to Us Weekly, which read, “Azan and I have decided to go our separate ways. We had much love and respect for each other, but we weren’t without our faults. Unfortunately, we can no longer continue our journey together.”

The 27-year-old continued, “This may be a shock to many because we stayed strong for so long through it all. But as we move forward and heal, we ask that you respect both parties and not constantly ask about it.”

TLC fans were not surprised

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us together and continue to support [us] as separate individuals.” While Nicole may have thought that TLC viewers would be shocked by the news, they were not.

Nicole posted a collage tribute to their relationship on her Instagram, saying, “I am 💔 to confirm Azan & I are DONE FOR GOOD. 😰”

One TLC viewer commented what everyone else was thinking, “We knew that already. We were waiting for you to catch up.”

Azan faked the relationship?

90 Day Fiance supporters never thought much of Azan and Nicole’s relationship, especially after he said he was only 55 percent attracted to the Floridian. Most watchers of the series often felt like he was faking his love for the mother of one.

Many followers were annoyed she had posted the breakup news three times in one day and felt she was trying to saturate the market.

But like many other reality TV stars, each click earns her money from the outlet. Nicole has been one of the worst offenders when it comes to monetizing her site and name by using clickbait articles and fake news to draw viewers in.

It is safe to assume that the couple has been separated for a while now. Nicole seems to be moving on with her life as she plays video games on Twitch and works at Starbucks. As for Azan, he has kept to himself.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.