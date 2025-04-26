90 Day Fiancé newbie Greg Chillak fires back at Big Ed for asking if Joan is ‘really that stinky’

Greg Chillak is ready to take on Big Ed Brown.

The contentious reality TV star made remarks about Greg’s fiancée, Joan Kruchov, and his mom, Lucille, that didn’t sit well with the 90 Day Fiancé newbie.

90 Day Fiancé recently uploaded an Instagram Reel featuring Big Ed’s unsolicited opinion regarding Greg and Joan’s storyline in Season 11 of the flagship series.

Clips from Greg and Joan’s segments from this season played in the background as Big Ed reacted to them.

After Joan took a shower—something she admittedly does multiple times every day—Greg’s mom, Lucille, questioned why she needed two showers daily.

Big Ed remarked, “Poor Lucille. She’s already footing the bill for the rent and the electricity. She takes two showers a day?! Come on! Hey, is Joan really that stinky? I’m asking for a friend.”

When Lucille recommended that Greg and Joan get married at a hall instead of her home, Big Ed noted how “proud” he was of her.

“She finally stood her ground. She’s making them get a venue,” Big Ed retorted.

Greg slams ‘Tiny little mannn’ Big Ed

Greg Chillak caught wind of Big Ed’s commentary and shared the video on his Instagram page.

Greg blasted Big Ed, defending his mom, Lucille, and his fiancée, Joan.

“Now I gotta look out for this guy!?!? What the heckkkk!!” he began. “What a joke….let me get the jar of mayo.”

“Big Ed, she owns the house!” Greg continued. “No rent, just property tax!😂🤣😂🤣 which is quite a bit actually, but anyway!!!”

“An FYI Joan doesn’t smell at all, hence the showers my mannnn!!!” Greg added.

Greg’s Instagram fans and followers sided with the Long Island-based baker in the comments section.

One of Greg’s supporters wrote that he would win in a fight. But, being the gentle soul that he is, Greg responded, “lmao!! Im a lover, not a fighter.”

“Ohhhh boy shots fired!!!” added @_alex.the.guy_.

Greg replied, “😂🤣😂🤣 I got extended mags for this dude.”

Other Instagram users dragged Big Ed for trying to “stay relevant,” and pointed out that plenty of people take more than one shower daily.

“Is he Insane?!? 😂😂😂 could you imagine if he met you? He’d Poop himself😂😂 too funny Lil Ed needs to go away,” wrote @heathergraham72.

In response, Greg commented, “lmao!! Tiny little mannn.”

90 Day Fiancé fans are Team Greg. Pic credit: @gregory_90day/Instagram

Joan fires back at Big Ed, too

Joan, too, got word that Big Ed was commenting on her showering habits.

Joan called out Big Ed, taking to the comments section of the original post shared by @90dayfiance on Instagram.

She took a jab at Ed’s hygienic practices, writing, “Look who is enforcing his poor hygiene on me 😢.”

Joan fired back at Big Ed, too. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.