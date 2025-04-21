90 Day Fiance viewers slam Joan’s ‘uppity’ comments to Greg’s mom: ‘It’s HER house’

Joan Kruchov is facing harsh criticism for her comments to Greg Chillak’s mom, Lucille.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Joan is adjusting to life in America.

After leaving her native Uganda behind to be with Greg in the US, Joan is learning the hard way that her dream of being with her fiance isn’t exactly what she imagined it was cracked up to be.

While Greg searches for work while living at home with his mom, Lucille (who is desperately struggling to cut the apron strings), Joan is left to navigate life in a foreign country without being able to work or drive.

This means that Joan is left alone with her future mother-in-law, Lucille, whenever Greg leaves the house.

In Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, Where Did Our Love Go?, Greg went on an interview for a state job.

Joan tells Lucille she should leave the house more

While he was gone, Joan agreed to help Lucille sort mismatched socks.

They talked about Joan and Greg’s upcoming nuptials as they worked together.

Lucille asked Joan if there was anything about living with her that she didn’t like so far.

“You can tell me now,” Lucille urged.

Joan’s response started on a good note, but ended with a complaint that didn’t sit well with Lucille.

“I like everything here. You’re a kind person. You’re loving,” Joan began. “Yes, I like everything here, but [I] miss our food, our soul.”

“[But I] need privacy,” Joan added. “‘Cause sometimes you [are] in the house, so… you’re always home most of the [time]. I think you should go [out] more.”

Lucille questioned why Joan would say such a thing and admitted she was offended by Joan’s comments, calling them “a little out of line.”

As it turns out, Joan’s remarks didn’t sit well with 90 Day Fiance viewers, either.

90 Day Fiance viewers drag Joan for her ‘disrespectful’ remarks

On X (formerly Twitter), Joan’s critics sounded off, calling her out for “disrespectful” and “uppity” behavior.

“Joan may want to go home… She’s so uppity,” complained one X user. “Acts like she’s doing America a favor by being here.”

“I know Joan didn’t fix her mouth to tell this lady that she’s home too often in HER DAMN HOUSE SHE PAID FOR?!” posted @darealpattimayo.

A third complainer shared a screenshot of Joan and captioned it, “Joan can get her disrespectful a** up out of that lady house.”

“It’s HER house. TF?” added @90DayCray1. “Joan, YOU picked the mamas boy. GTFO of her house.”

After making her comments, Joan told Lucille that it was her house, so she was “free to stay.”

She also explained her directness during a solo confessional.

Joan is worried that Lucille made Greg too comfortable at home

“I’m a direct person,” Joan confessed. “I’ll always be grateful for Miss Lucille’s hospitality, but I feel like she’s made it easier for Greg to stay in the house. Greg has this comfortable situation at home, but I want more for us.”

Greg is taking baby steps to appease Joan by preparing them for a more prosperous and independent future together, but the couple is facing a ton of stress along the way.

Not only does Greg need to find a better job, but they also have a wedding to plan and have to deal with living under Lucille’s roof until they’re financially ready to find a place of their own.

Greg better get his act together because Joan has already given him an ultimatum: Get himself a steady job, or she’ll move back to Uganda.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.