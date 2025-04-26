90 Day Fiance: Joan Kruchov addresses weight gain after coming to the US: ‘Had to learn the hard way’

Joan Kruchov is speaking out after her “homies” have noticed she’s gained weight.

The Ugandan native opened up about her weight gain this season on 90 Day Fiance.

In Season 11 Episode 9, How Deep Is Your Love?, Joan expressed concern after rapidly packing on unwanted pounds.

Joan shared a clip of the scene on TikTok in a video she captioned, “American food is not for the weak.”

“I’m scared because I’ve gained weight in just a few weeks,” Joan confessed in the scene.

But as far as her fiance, Greg Chillak, was concerned, Joan’s fuller figure was more attractive.

“But Greg’s like, ‘The thicker your booty, the better,'” Joan joked. “But I feel like this is too thick.”

Joan admitted that she needed to start working out before it was too late, so that she could fit into a tight-fitting wedding dress.

“And if I keep on gaining weight, I may end up wearing a tent,” she joked.

Joan speaks out after gaining weight ‘like crazy’

Outside of addressing her weight gain on national television, Joan has faced comments from others who have noticed that her body has changed.

@90dayfiance_alexa shared one of Joan’s recent Instagram Story slides, depicting Joan posting outside in a purple and white top.

Joan posed for the camera as she stroked her braids in the video, looking relaxed and content.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “How do I explain to my homies that am not pregnant , it’s just American Food that’s making me gain wait like crazy.”

In a second slide, Joan posed in a form-fitting sleeveless jumpsuit and captioned the pic, “Some times I just look bloated.”

Joan interacted with some curious and supportive 90 Day Fiance viewers in the comments section of the Instagram post.

One Instagram user jokingly asked whether they could eat double the cake in Uganda without gaining weight.

Joan blames American food for her weight gain

“you can eat anything in Uganda and don’t gain weight,” Joan responded. “I have always had the same weight in Uganda for over years but it’s not the case here.”

Joan discussed her weight gain with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

Joan also noted that she had to learn “the hard way” to watch what she ate in America, but she is now controlling her portions.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie also noted in another comment that she will soon get a nutritionist.

Joan explains why Ugandans are in shape

In Episode 9, Joan explained that all her friends in Uganda are “very well” in shape.

“I can’t wait to show you how we do it in Uganda,” Joan told Greg after they exercised together.

Greg noted that Ugandan residents who walk to work often traverse up and down between mountains, calling their commutes “brutal.”

“It’s not brutal, we like it. That’s why we are in shape,” Joan admitted.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.