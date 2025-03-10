90 Day Fiance newbie Greg unrecognizable in throwback pic: ‘Gregzempic’

90 Day Fiance newcomer Greg has drastically changed his appearance since joining the Season 11 cast.

Greg and his girlfriend, Joan, debuted their international love story this season on TLC.

Greg, a baker from Islip Terrace, New York, met and fell in love with Ugandan native Joan, a director for a non-profit organization.

The two met while Greg was visiting Uganda, and afterward, they began chatting online after Joan sent him a friend request.

The two fell fast in love, and soon, Greg returned to Uganda and proposed to his lady love.

As a side note of his storyline, Greg mentioned during his introduction that he was undergoing a weight-loss journey.

And apparently, Greg has significantly transformed his appearance over the years.

Greg’s slimmed-down physique is showcased in a slender throwback selfie

After some online scouring, a 90 Day Fiance blogger has found a throwback pic of Greg that shows the TLC newbie looking incredibly svelte.

On Instagram, @shabootydotcom uploaded Greg’s pic.

In the snap, Greg stood in the bathroom for a mirror selfie, clad in a button-down shirt, suspenders, and dress pants.

Greg sported a similar hairstyle and a full goatee but was nearly unrecognizable in the photo, thanks to his very noticeable weight loss.

It’s unclear when the photo was snapped, but in the caption, @shabootydotcom wrote, “Found a throwback photo of Greg and we calling it Gregzempic 😁 EXCLUSIVE!”

90 Day Fiance viewers sound off

In the comments section, 90 Day Fiance viewers offered their two cents.

One commenter likened Greg’s physique to another 90 Day Fiance cast member, Joe Coan.

“The shoulders must be an Italian thing. Joey’s shoulders are like that, and so are Tony Sopranos lol,” wrote @mary.tevy.



Pic credit: @shabootydotcom/Instagram

A second Instagram user added, “I thought he looked way better in his before…”

“I see he still has that ridiculous comb over 😂🤣,” added another commenter.

Greg’s Instagram photos revealed that he lost a significant amount of weight by changing his diet and sticking to it between 2017 and 2019.

At one point, Greg dropped 80 pounds in four months.

Admittedly, shedding the unwanted pounds was a struggle, but he achieved his goals through “Hardwork, determination, and most importantly consistency,” as he wrote in a July 2018 post.

Greg turned down a job even though he needed the money

Aside from his appearance, Greg has sparked some controversy online and ruffled Joan’s feathers.

That’s because, in Sunday night’s episode, he revealed that he declined a New York State civil service job offer despite being hard up for cash and living with his overly protective mom, Lucille.

During a trip to the grocery store, Greg dropped the bomb on Joan.

“So, the plan for the future … you know I declined the state job,” Greg revealed.

Joan’s eyes widened as she asked him, “You did?”

Greg apologized to Joan and tried to turn on the charm by telling her he loved her.

Joan appreciated Greg’s remarks but still couldn’t understand why he would have chosen to turn down a job.

Greg tries to sell his decision to Joan, but she’s not buying it

Joan told Greg they needed the money from the state job, but he reasoned that with her coming to America, he wanted to spend more time with his wife-to-be.

Greg wasn’t deterred by his decision, either. He told Joan there would be more job opportunities in the future.

He also argued that he would have been “miserable” at the job because it wasn’t something he was passionate about.

Greg’s admission brought Joan to tears. She worried that they wouldn’t have financial stability and that, due to his decision, she may end up on the street without food.

However, Greg promised his fiancee that would never happen.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that there’s always food on the table,” he claimed.

Although he seemed confident during his discussion with Joan in the grocery store, Greg sang a different tune during a solo confessional.

The Long Island resident likened the pressure he was feeling to a balloon “stretching, stretching, stretching, and about to pop.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.