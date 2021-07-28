Natalie gave away the Christmas presents Mike got her, and Mike brought it up during a heated fight in a private interview. Pic credit: TLC

In a shocking and heated argument that Natalie and Mike got into during a private interview on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Mike called Natalie out for giving away the Christmas presents he gave her.

Natalie admitted to regifting Mike’s presents to her but refused to offer up an explanation. This admission came in the middle of a fight that was already out of control and had a lot of components to it.

Mike Youngquist furiously exposed Natalie Mordovtseva for giving away his presents to her

While Mike and Natalie were already embroiled in a fight and on the phone with Mike’s mom Trish regarding what went down over Thanksgiving in Oklahoma, Mike took aim at another one of Natalie’s transgressions.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie hung up on Trish after Mike started talking about how Natalie gave away the Christmas presents he gave her to her friends. Then, when Mike pressed her to admit that she did it and Natalie agreed that she did, but when Mike asked her why she just went silent.

Mike was furious as he brought up Natalie’s regifting and it was obvious that he was really trying to get an explanation out of her.

Natalie didn’t try to defend herself against what Mike was saying and admitted to regifting his presents. Pic credit: TLC

Mike also called Natalie out for not even living at this house anymore and spending all her time at her friend Julia’s house in Seattle. Natalie admitted that she had a room at Julia’s.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva are already broken up present day

It is no secret that Natalie and Mike are no longer together, viewers have known this since before the start of this Happily Ever After? season. So this season has been about the deterioration of their relationship, which fans and critics are witnessing first-hand.

Natalie and Mike’s extreme lack of communication, their inability to understand each other’s needs, and their differing goals and beliefs in life are among the major factors contributing to the dissolution of their marriage.

Viewers have been tired of their storyline and were upset to even find out they would be appearing on Happily Ever After? after the disastrous time they had on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance.

As Happily Ever After? begins to wrap up, viewers will have to keep watching to find out just how bad their relationship gets before they call it quits finally.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.