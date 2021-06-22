Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After viewers are tired of the cast, want this season to be over


Happily Ever After logo
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not enjoying this season and want it to be over already because they think the drama is boring, the storylines are played out and the cast is annoying. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers are not feeling this season because of the played-out cast, repetitive storylines, and perceived manufactured drama.

Critics are complaining that they have either skipped this season entirely and just read the subreddits about it, or they fast forward through most of the episode because the show is not what it used to be.

Happily Ever After Viewers are annoyed by this season

Viewer annoyance comes from TLC not giving their audience what they want and just throwing the same people with the same drama.

A Reddit thread was started on with the topic with the headline, “Me when I think about watching the rest of this s****y season” accompanied by a picture of Natalie saying, “I’m not strong enough probably for this.”

The people in the thread aired their grievances with this season and discussed the things upsetting them the most.

Reddit thread about season 6 of Happily Ever After
A Reddit thread was started over viewer disappointment. @u/worldly_pirate9817/Reddit

One person said, “I gave up early in the season. I can’t with the boring couples and retread storylines.”

Another agreed by remarking, “Same here, it’s just the same constantly complaining couples. The entertainment value has been replaced with negative situations and unreasonable personalities who let their ego’s get the best of them.”

Reddit thread about season 6 of Happily Ever After
The Reddit thread delved into the way viewers feel about this season. @u/worldly_pirate9817/Reddit

Redditors continued to detail why they are disliking this season of Happily Ever After.

One critic who seemed angry said, “I stopped watching anything 90 Day related long ago. I just follow the subreddit, and I don’t feel like I’m missing a single thing. It’s the same storylines, the same issues, and the same idiot couples brought back for more exposure.”

Another critic was angry that the style of the show has changed. They said, “TLC doesn’t think people care about the actual visa process now. Instead they just want to show us the same couples for five seasons. The show has absolutely nothing to do with the visa process anymore and more about manufactured family drama.”

Reddit thread about season 6 of Happily Ever After
Redditors continued to air their grievances with this season. @u/worldly_pirate9817/Reddit.

Happily Ever After viewers can get excited about the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean

Happily Ever After viewers who have had it with this season can look forward to a totally new 90 Day Fiance spinoff that will focus on four new couples who fell in love on vacation and have returned to the Caribbean to try and make their relationships work.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story could be just what 90 Day fans are looking for to jumpstart their interest in the franchise again.

The brand new show looks like it will deliver fresh and spicy drama in a beautiful part of the world with an interesting and well-rounded cast. Love in Paradise: The Caribbean will premiere on Discovery+ July 18th.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

