Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist enjoys his meat post-Natalie, enjoys the single life again


90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist - Natalie Mordovtseva
90 Day Fiance stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist seems to enjoy the single life following his reported split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The TLC star was spotted out and about recently, showing no sign of interest in his ex-wife.

Mike and Natalie reportedly ended up getting married but separated after less than a year. Mike seems to return to his old lifestyle now that Natalie is no longer in the picture.

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist living his best life after split from Natalie Mordovtseva

It looks like Mike Youngquist is not bothered by his split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance celeb goes on to live his best life after their rumored split earlier this year.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Recently, Mike was spotted having a fun lunch out with a friend. The reality star was all smiles as he enjoyed his meat — something his ex-wife strongly opposed to.

monsterscriticsreality

495 674

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Andrew Kenton recently admitted that he is a ‘d-bag’ but said he “can’t help it.”

...

View

Apr 2

1 0
Open
Andrew Kenton recently admitted that he is a ‘d-bag’ but said he “can’t help it.” Andrew did an Instagram Live Q&A and seemed happy to answer a barrage of fan questions, addressing the notion that many people across the internet hate him. Though admitting to d-baggery, Andrew then claimed he got a “bad edit.” This of course leaves me wondering about certain text messages but a bad edit is a bad edit guys 😟. See more of the interesting little Q&A at the #linkinbio! (📸: TLC) ———- #90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfiance #TLC #90DF #memesdaily #dailymemes #realitytv #amiraandandrew #andrewkenton #andrewandamira #dbag #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancerecap #andrew90dayfiance #90dayfianceupdates

Andrew Kenton recently admitted that he is a ‘d-bag’ but said he “can’t help it.”

Andrew did an Instagram Live Q&A and seemed happy to answer a barrage of fan questions, addressing the notion that many people across the internet hate him.

Though admitting to d-baggery, Andrew then claimed he got a “bad edit.” This of course leaves me wondering about certain text messages but a bad edit is a bad edit guys 😟. See more of the interesting little Q&A at the #linkinbio!

(📸: TLC)
———-
#90Dayfiancé #90dayfiancenews #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancebeforethe90days #90dayplan #90dayfiancetea #90dayfiance_tlc #90dayfiancefans #90dayfiancedrama #90dayfiance #TLC #90DF #memesdaily #dailymemes #realitytv #amiraandandrew #andrewkenton #andrewandamira #dbag #90dayfiancewhatnow #90dayfiancerecap #andrew90dayfiance #90dayfianceupdates ...

1 0

Mike’s friend shared his photo from the outing, looking pleased with his meal. The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed a scrumptious-looking smoked brisket and sausage alongside some delicious side dishes.

In the past, Natalie called out Mike for his eating habits, including his love for meat and beer. The Ukrainian native tried to change his lifestyle and encouraged him to be a vegetarian but to no avail.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Mike keeps a positive attitude

Mike Youngquist’s latest outing seemingly proves that he’s keeping things positive amid his split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to address the controversy, likely due to their non-disclosure agreement with the show.

Mike has yet to mention Natalie on his social media updates too. The reality star continues to steer clear from anything related to his estranged wife, sparking even more speculations that they are done for good.

Fans are still waiting for Mike and Natalie’s statement about the rumored short-lived marriage. But Uncle Beau recently confirmed that the two are currently no longer together.

90 Day Fiance star turns into the villain?

Meanwhile, Mike Youngquist seemed to turn from being a fan-favorite into an instant villain. This is after he called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva at the last minute.

Mike’s explanation was that he “got real nervous and was having really cold feet.” He added that things seemed “rushed” and that there are just a lot of factors to deal with, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike’s reputation took another blow after he bluntly asked Natalie for her engagement ring back, just when she was about to leave. Now, with reports of them separating after less than a year of marriage, it’s likely that Mike will have a hard time redeeming himself again.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x