90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist enjoys his meat post-Natalie, enjoys the single life again

90 Day Fiance stars Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist seems to enjoy the single life following his reported split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The TLC star was spotted out and about recently, showing no sign of interest in his ex-wife.

Mike and Natalie reportedly ended up getting married but separated after less than a year. Mike seems to return to his old lifestyle now that Natalie is no longer in the picture.

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist living his best life after split from Natalie Mordovtseva

It looks like Mike Youngquist is not bothered by his split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance celeb goes on to live his best life after their rumored split earlier this year.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Recently, Mike was spotted having a fun lunch out with a friend. The reality star was all smiles as he enjoyed his meat — something his ex-wife strongly opposed to.

Mike’s friend shared his photo from the outing, looking pleased with his meal. The 90 Day Fiance star enjoyed a scrumptious-looking smoked brisket and sausage alongside some delicious side dishes.

In the past, Natalie called out Mike for his eating habits, including his love for meat and beer. The Ukrainian native tried to change his lifestyle and encouraged him to be a vegetarian but to no avail.

Love 90 Day Fiance as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Mike keeps a positive attitude

Mike Youngquist’s latest outing seemingly proves that he’s keeping things positive amid his split from Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance star has yet to address the controversy, likely due to their non-disclosure agreement with the show.

Mike has yet to mention Natalie on his social media updates too. The reality star continues to steer clear from anything related to his estranged wife, sparking even more speculations that they are done for good.

Fans are still waiting for Mike and Natalie’s statement about the rumored short-lived marriage. But Uncle Beau recently confirmed that the two are currently no longer together.

90 Day Fiance star turns into the villain?

Meanwhile, Mike Youngquist seemed to turn from being a fan-favorite into an instant villain. This is after he called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva at the last minute.

Mike’s explanation was that he “got real nervous and was having really cold feet.” He added that things seemed “rushed” and that there are just a lot of factors to deal with, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike’s reputation took another blow after he bluntly asked Natalie for her engagement ring back, just when she was about to leave. Now, with reports of them separating after less than a year of marriage, it’s likely that Mike will have a hard time redeeming himself again.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.