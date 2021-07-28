90 Day Fiance: Natalie and Trish had a heated conversation about the ‘hooker’ debate

Natalie and Trish agued on the phone about how they feel towards one another and what they think was previously said. Pic credit: TLC

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Natalie Mordovtseva called Mike Youngquist’s mom Trish while giving a private interview to production. Mike and Natalie were already caught up in a fight about what happened over Thanksgiving when Natalie thought Trish called her a hooker.

The hooker-gate debate has been raging on ever since it started, and Mike and Natalie never get anywhere when they try and find resolve on the topic. In fact, discussing whether there was maybe miscommunication or misunderstandings has only led them into further arguments.

The conversation Natalie had on the phone with Trish trying to solve the issue made the problem even bigger, with Trish unleashing her true feelings about Natalie.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie Mordovtseva and Trish Youngquist reignited their feud over whether Trish called Natalie a hooker

Natalie and Mike got on the phone with Trish in an attempt to make the situation between the three of them better but it totally backfired. After Natalie asked Trish why she had a problem with her, Trish responded by saying that Natalie uses Michael.

Trish brought up the real reason why they were on the call, which was to gain clarity over whether she called Natalie a hooker.

Trish said, “I never, ever, came close to calling you hooker or anything else. Do you understand me? I never did that.”

More enraged, Trish continued, “And I don’t know where you come up with that s**t, but you need to knock it the f**k off. Why I get mad at you is because you don’t be nice to my son.”

Natalie was totally silent the whole time Trish was explaining her point of view and then the conversation took a turn when Mike started pressing Natalie about giving away the Chritsmas gifts he gave her.

Natalie didn’t react much to what Trish was saying on the phone. Pic credit: TLC

It appears that nothing got solved between Trish and Natalie, so getting to the bottom of the misunderstanding will most-likely never happen.

Trish Younquist wants Natalie Mordovtseva out of Mike Youngquist’s life

Trish has never voiced any kind of fondness for Natalie and Trish’s actual dislike for her was apparent at the Season 8 90 Day Fiance Tell All when it came out that Trish asked Mike’s neighbor to object to the wedding.

Finding that out hurt Natalie’s feelings and she carried that hurt to her and Mike’s trip to Oklahoma to visit Trish for the holidays.

It was obvious on that trip that Trish was pressing Natalie for answers on her goals with Mike and to make lifestyle choices that would benefit her son. Natalie wasn’t having it, however.

Tensions were at an all-time high on Thansgiving when Natalie accused Trish of calling her a hooker.

Later, when Trish and Mike tried to ask Natalie why she thought that, Natalie clammed up and Trish famously said, “Give her $5000 and send her back to f*****g Ukraine.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.