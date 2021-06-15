90 Day Fiance fans speculate whether Trish actually called Natalie a hooker

Fans are suspect over Natalie’s accusation that Mike’s mom Trish called her a hooker at Thanksgiving. Pic credit: TLC

After Trish made the comment to Mike that he should give her $5000 and “send her back to f*****g Ukraine,” 90 Day Fiance fans are starting to believe that she is also capable of calling Natalie a hooker to her face as Natalie accused her of doing.

A Reddit thread was started on the subject, and 90 Day Fiance fans and critics gave their opinions on the bad behavior from Mike, Trish and Natalie.

Thanksgiving at Trish’s house in Oklahoma proved to be a lot more dramatic than anyone was prepared for. Trish and Natalie were at each other’s throats as the pent-up tension grew from Trish prompting Mike to call off the wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Natalie has had a lot of ill will towards Trish, and Trish was very critical of Natalie’s motives and personal effort. With that said, what transpired at the end of Mike and Natalie’s stay has made viewers wonder if Trish really did call Natalie a hooker.

90 Day Fiance fans are suspicious over whether Trish did call Natalie a hooker

Mike was seriously considering the validity of Natalie’s accusation that Trish called her a hooker, but some onlookers think that if Trish is capable of making the derogatory comment of sending Natalie back to Ukraine that she is capable of calling Natalie a hooker.

The question of whether Trish actually did call Natalie a hooker as been a hot topic in the Reddit world for 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: @u/pea_soup927

Some critics who are not Team Natalie think that she, “walked into Trish’s house with a superior, critical attitude. That’s just the way her twisted mind works. She’s delusional thinking she’s too high class for Mike’s world.”

Redditor gave their opinions on Trish and Natalie in this situation. Pic credit: @u/pea_soup927

There are other viewers who think that Mike and Trish truly believe that they have been being nice to Natalie on the trip despite Natalie’s attitude saying otherwise. When speaking about how Mike and Trish feel about their actions, one person said, “I wonder if Mike and Trish watch this are like ‘see, look how nice we were to her.'”

Redditors discuss the way Pic credit: @u/pea_soup927

But the question does remain, did Trish call Natalie a hooker when the cameras weren’t rolling and the mics weren’t on? The whole scenario is suspicious and started this debate between 90 Day viewers.

Natalie and Mike’s relationship will deteriorate further on Happily Ever After

Since it’s no secret that Mike and Natalie are not together present-day, viewers can assume that the rest of the Happily Ever After? season will be about their imminent breakup.

Natalie is even slated to be a part of Season 2 of The Single Life.

There has been no shortage of drama between Mike and Natalie already this season, but viewers are going to have to buckle up for rest of it.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.