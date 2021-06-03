90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast leaked online, fans furious

Big Ed poses with his mom. Pic credit:@thisisbiged/Instagram

The 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast has apparently been leaked, with fans of the show in shock over who’s reported to be confirmed. While the cast itself is unconfirmed, all the cast members are solid bets for the show.

The outrage focuses on the alleged casting of “Big” Ed Brown after a phone call between him and ex-girlfriend Liz made its way online. During the phone call, he was heard angrily cursing and yelling at his then-girlfriend.

Fans were shocked and outraged over how he spoke to her when the cameras were off.

Big Ed returns in the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 cast rumors

The phone call was leaked not long after The Single Life finished airing its first season, and it drew massive backlash from viewers. Some fans called for him to be removed from the show completely. Members of the franchise’s community then decided to boycott him and launched #CancelBigEd, although it appears that TLC likely won’t go that route.

One commenter on the alleged leak cast of 90 Day: The Single Life season cast post said, “Ed?!?! WTF. So done with TLC giving this douche air time.”

Another added, “ED?? c’mon man. Wtf.”

It’s also been noted that the production company could have brought in Big Ed’s ex-girlfriend Liz.

Natalie returns to 90 Day Fiance

Big Ed isn’t the only one apparently confirmed for the 90 Day: The Single Life Season 2 cast, as some stars of the original show may return. Specifically, Danielle Jbali, Molly Hopkins and Natalie Mordovtseva all look set to make a comeback.

Natalie was already seemingly confirmed to return to the franchise, as a biography on Maxim claimed she would be appearing on The Single Life. It appears as though Varya Malina, a friend of Natalie’s and a former 90 Day Fiance star, may be appearing with her, although that’s also unconfirmed.

Natalie made headlines relatively recently after she was spotted on a date with a mystery man. The date came not longer after she and former partner Geoffrey Paschel announced their split. She hasn’t publicly addressed the split, however.

Andrew confirmed not to be on the show

One person who has seemingly been confirmed not to be in the 90 Day: The Single Life season 2 cast is Andrew. The initial Instagram post leaking the news claimed that he was rumored but “highly unlikely.”

The post was subsequently updated to say that he wouldn’t be taking part in the show. He was listed as a possible replacement alongside Varya Malina.

90 Day: The Single Life debuted in February 2021, with the initial season lasting 14 episodes.