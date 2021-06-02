90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s Brittany Banks is in a public fight with her friend Prince

Brittany’s friend from The Single Life, Prince, called Brittany out for ghosting him over Instagram and Brittany responded. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Brittany is back to her old habits of ghosting the people around her. On Instagram, Brittany responded to her friend Prince from The Single Life after he called her out for not returning his calls.

Originally Prince posted to his Instagram story, “If you don’t wanna be my friend no more, just sayyy dattt. you got one more time to ignore my phone call. You dun moved to Atlanta and now all of a sudden you’re phone don’t work I’m confused.”

He went on to say, “I KNOW YOU NOT OUT THERE MAKING NEW FRIENDS. I’ll hop on a plane and come ruin all that s**t. You have 30 mins to return my call or I’m finna fly in.”

Brittany captured prince’s sentiment and reposted it to her story with the caption, “Y’all Prince so damn spoiled. Let me call him before he send twins to jump me.”

It’s possible that they were joking with each other, but it is also likely that Prince is over Brittany’s diva behavior and bad treatment of the people around her that she is becoming known for.

Brittany Banks has a habit of ghosting people

Brittany and Prince’s argument that they made public is an example of just another person who is mad at Brittany for ghosting them.

Brittany and Prince seemed very close on The Single Life and he was featured on several episodes, so it makes sense why he angry at Brittany for not responding to him.

Brittany’s friend Prince called her out for ghosting him and was trying to get her attention. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

Brittany also ghosted Terence, whom she dated on The Single Life, and this fact became public during the Tell All when Brittany didn’t show up and Terence explained Brittany’s pattern of ghosting him but keeping him in rotation.

It’s possible that with Brittany’s new move to Atlanta, she is trying to leave the people in her past in her past.

Will Brittany continue to be a part of the 90 Day Fiance franchise?

Brittany’s diva behavior at the Tell All by being a no-show really angered her fellow castmates and probably the producers who were counting on her to bring the drama. Whether TLC will accept Brittany ghosting the Tell All or not will determine if she will appear in anything further in the network.

Brittany was highly talked about while she was on The Other Way with her ex-fiance Yazan, and the 90 Day Fiance network may be able to forgive her no-show because of her high ratings.

Even if Brittany doesn’t return, she has a lot going on in her personal life, including a modeling and OnlyFans career.

90 Day Fiance: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.