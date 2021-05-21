During Brittany’s time on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, she had just moved to Houston to start over, and now she shared over Instagram that she just relocated to Atlanta.

The move to Atlanta could be for a number of reasons, including new opportunities, another fresh start, or even for more friends or a new man.

Brittany is known to be a self-motivator who loves to claim her independence. She often promotes her modeling career over social media and loves to portray herself as an entrepreneur.

This will be her third move in the last few years, it seems like she can’t land in a city she likes being in for too long. While she was on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Brittany was living in Florida with her Dad before embarking on her failed trip to find love with her ex-boyfriend, Yazan.

Brittany’s move from Houston to Atlanta could be good for her

Brittany originally moved to Houston because she said she had a lot of friends there and she heard it was a happening city, but during the airing of The Single Life, Brittany mentioned in one of her Instagram stories that she was over Houston.

Her latest Instagram story where she revealed her move to Atlanta had the caption, “New condo new views new beginnings (praying hands emoji) good morning Atlanta.”

Brittany sahred the news of her move over Instagram. Pic credit: @thebossbrittany/Instagram

It seems like she may have been feeling stagnant and didn’t get the personal growth she was seeking in Houston so starting over in a new city could be the change she needs after appearing on The Single Life.

Brittany has been under fire since the Tell All

Brittany was a no show at The Single Life Tell All, which left fans and her fellow cast annoyed by Brittany’s diva behavior.

The man she started a relationship with on The Single Life, Terence, was left at the Tell All by himself to answer questions and meet her ex, Yazan.

Terence says that Brittany’s lack of response to him and not showing up where she is supposed to be is typical Brittany behavior and that she is moody and hard to deal with. He acknowledged that Brittany ghosted him again and that he got put into Brittany’s rotation.

More will be revealed on Part 2 of the Tell All this week, where Brittany will answer some questions over the phone.

90 Day:The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.