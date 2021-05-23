90 Day: The Single Life: Terence claims Brittany Banks ghosted him, shares their current relationship status

Terence talks about being ghosted by Brittany. Pic credit:Discovery+

Brittany Banks caused quite a stir at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All and she didn’t even make an appearance!

Apparently, the reality TV personality has a penchant for ghosting people, just ask her latest conquest, Terence, who she dated on the show.

Early in the season, we saw Brittany dating both Terence and her childhood friend, Justin, who lives in Canada.

However, the 27-year-old soon started to question Justin’s motives during his visit to her hometown of Houston, Texas.

Justin was soon out of the picture and Brittany focused her attention on Terence. But after things appeared to be going smoothly, she ghosted him for two weeks, then tried to explain that because of her past she was afraid to open up.

The couple appeared to be moving on from that incident, and there were even talks about being exclusive, but things took a turn for the worse when the cameras wrapped.

Terence reveals his relationship status with Brittany

90 Day: The Single Life cast and viewers were prepared to see Brittany at the Tell All, but she was a no show.

However, Terence made an appearance and gave an update about their relationship. He recounted an incident where he returned from Vegas and “She texted me and was like ‘hey we should stop talking because you haven’t been calling me as much,’ but I just left it alone… And then couple days later she said ‘okay let’s talk about it now,’ but she does this every time,” noted Terence.

Tell All Host Shaun Robinson probed deeper, and Terence admitted that Brittany has done that to him at least five times.

When asked if he and the Discovery+ star were broken up, Terence said, “Yes!” then added, “We actually never was official.”

Is Brittany a player?

Terence continued to explain his complicated relationship with Brittany and confessed that he wasn’t the only person she was seeing.

“She had other situations going on too, so, me and her were kind of just talking,” he revealed. “But, we really liked each other but we just never got to the next step.”

During the interaction, Molly’s boyfriend Kelly chimed in on the situation, and called Brittany “a player,” who was simply keeping Terence “in the rotation.”

Kelly expounded, “When she’s with him, it’s cool, and when the other one pops up, she picks a fight with him, and then when the other one acts up, she jumps back to him. It’s a rotation.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently streaming on Discovery+.