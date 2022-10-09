90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell in high ponytail shows off fresh brows

Miona Bell shows off her new eyebrows. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

It’s no secret that Miona Bell loves all things related to fashion and beauty.

The 90 Day Fiance star has shared her passion for makeup and cosmetics with her fans and has even launched her own business based on her interests.

Recently, Miona shared her latest beauty obsession and showed the before and after transformation. The Serbian native made some adjustments to her eyebrows.

A video showing the change was posted on social media by Instagram user @carolynceballos, who describes themselves as a brow artist.

In the post, she explains that Miona wanted her new brows to look “fluffy, lifted and soft,” which she believes was achieved.

Rocking her signature high ponytail and usual bold makeup, Miona showed off her new brow shape. She seemed to be pleased with the results, which are thinner and have a more defined arch than her previous set of brows.

Miona Bell has her own line of ponytails

While on the show, Miona became known for her high ponytails, which often extended down her back. By the end of the season, she had leveraged her fame into a hairline under her company, Miona Beauty.

The line of synthetic hair offers ready-made ponytails in various colors, textures, and lengths. Each piece comes with attached combs for easy installation and an adjustable strap to customize the tightness of the ponytail.

According to the website, each hairpiece has a natural feel and is heat-safe, so wearers can straighten or curl their ponytails to their liking.

Miona has posted videos on Instagram promoting her product and showing customers how to install the ponytails and the multiple ways they can be worn.

Miona Beauty will eventually include makeup products as Miona expands her business. Currently, she is already selling a makeup brush kit which continues to be sold out.

Miona Bell and Jibri Bell want to be entrepreneurs

During their time on the show, both Miona and Jibri shared their career goals with viewers. While Miona strives to become a successful makeup artist for celebrities, Jibri is hopeful that his music career will take off soon.

Neither of them desire to work traditional jobs, as they have stated they enjoy the freedom of being their own boss and controlling their earning potential.

Miona has shared she hopes to accomplish the quintessential American Dream by being a business owner and having the opportunities she would not have in her home country. The couple is focused on growing their platforms and believe their time on 90 Day Fiance has gotten them closer to achieving their goals.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.