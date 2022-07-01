90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell is fangirling after this A-list celebrity sends her their lipstick collection

Miona was brought to tears when she opened a makeup kit from one of her favorite artists. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell was fangirling and brought to tears when the 90 Day Fiance star received a lipstick collection from one of her favorite A-list celebrities.

90 Day Fiance fans who follow Miona on social media know the Serbian-born beauty loves all things makeup and beauty-related.

She even runs a makeup account on Instagram, @mionamakeup, where she showcases her makeup-application and artistry skills.

So, when Miona received a sample from a certain singer’s makeup line, she was brought to tears.

90 Day Fiance star Miona Bell fangirls over Gwen Stefani sending her lipstick

Sharing on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 30, Miona first shared a video slide of herself opening a package sent by her childhood idol, Gwen Stefani.

Gwen sent Miona a note card with her photo on the front with the logo for her GXVE (pronounced “Give”) by Gwen Stefani makeup line. The back of the note card talked about GXVE’s products and Gwen’s love of makeup, which she said has always been about “unleashing creativity & sharing inspiration with a dialed-in community.”

Gwen Stefani’s gift brings Miona to tears: ‘My 13-year-old self would be so proud’

Miona played No Doubt’s song I’m Just a Girl for the video and added text that read, “My 13 year old self would be so proud of me if she knew where we are going to be in our life 10 years later!”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“We came from our small room in Serbia with @gwenstefani posters all over it, to this moment when I’m in the US opening the package that she sent me, Im crying,” Miona continued, tagging GXVE Beauty in the Story.

Miona’s next slide showed that Gwen sent her one of each of her beauty company’s lipsticks in each color and variety offered on GXVE’s website. Among the samples were a high-performance satin lipstick, a longwear vinyl liquid lipstick, a high-performance matte lipstick, and a lightweight longwear matte liquid lipstick.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

The Southeastern European beauty thanked GXVE Beauty and Gwen Stefani in the second slide, telling them, “Thank you for sending me your lipstick collection! Im so excited to try it out!”

Gwen just launched her beauty line in March of this year, announcing her latest project on Instagram. The line was inspired by Gwen’s iconic looks, one being her signature bright red lip, and touts their products “for those who aren’t afraid to turn up the volume.”

Miona’s knack for sporting flawless makeup, both on 90 Day Fiance and on social media, has caught the attention of a music and fashion icon and may likely earn her a spot as the brand’s ambassador. Miona is proving that, like her husband Jibri Bell, she isn’t shy about chasing clout and not only knows how to talk the talk, but more importantly, how to walk the walk.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.