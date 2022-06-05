Black Serbs: Everything to know about 90 Day Fiance star Jibri Bell’s band

Jibri Bell is proud of his band, Black Serbs, and their unique sound. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri Bell has become one of the breakout stars from the current season of 90 Day Fiance. His relationship with his wife, Miona, has received some backlash despite the two attempting to make things work while living with his parents.

Jibri is a musician who hopes to make it big with his band, Black Serbs. In the show, he is seen talking about creating music and how he met his wife while performing.

As his stardom from the show continues to grow, Jibri hopes Black Serbs will gain a wider audience. So, here’s everything fans should know about the rock band.

Black Serbs are proud of their unique sound

Jibri has shared that he started the band with his friend, Daveed. The two were high school friends who connected over their love of music. Daveed is a native of Serbia, which helped influenced the group’s name.

Jibri serves as the band’s front man while Daveed provides additional vocals. Other members of the band include vocalist, Damn Brandi, and Space Ca$h who is their main producer. They describe their music as having a futuristic sound with elements of punk rock, hip hop, and house music.

When talking about the band, Jibri says he doesn’t want their sound to be limited or stuck in a box. They like to experiment and create music that is exciting, different, and true to themselves as artists.

The group has a modest following on social media, though it is steadily growing thanks to Jibri’s appearance on 90 Day Fiance. A clip of their music played during the season premiere which led to an influx of followers for the band.

Their largest following is currently on their YouTube channel where they have over 70,000 subscribers. They have music on their page dating back to 8 years where fans can hear how their sound has transformed. According to their account, “Keep That Tempo” is the most recent song the band has released.

Jibri is financing his own music career

Jibri has spoken candidly about being an independent artist and not wanting to be connected to a major label. He believes it’s important to maintain creative control over his music. Because of that, he has shared that he is financing his music career.

Since appearing on the show, he has found alternate ways to generate income. He and Miona have started a Cameo account and have also gotten involved in selling NFT’s and auctioning off personal items seen on the show.

He’s said that all the money earned from these various sources will go to fund his music and to help Miona start her makeup line. The two are determined to be entrepreneurs and create multiple ways to earn money.

Jibri hopes his band will soon get enough recognition where they will be able to tour the world. He believes he just needs one song to become a hit and his career will take off from there.

