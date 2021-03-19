Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist’s rumored ex-wife revealed


90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist
90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist has been married once before meeting Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist has been rather secretive when it comes to his previous marriage. Natalie Mordovtseva’s fiance rarely talks about his ex-wife and tries his best to keep her out of the spotlight. But new details about Mike’s former spouse emerged recently, which intrigued many of his fans.

Meanwhile, some fans have turned against Big Mike after calling off their wedding at the last minute. Most viewers felt bad for Natalie, especially when she emotionally packed her things, unsure if she’ll be able to get back to Ukraine.

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist shattered Natalie Mordovtseva’s heart after calling off wedding

Mike Youngquist got cold feet and called off his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance star said he could not marry his Ukrainian fiancee just when she showed effort in working on their relationship.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Natalie is heartbroken as her dream of getting married gets shattered just a few days before the ceremony. On this week’s episode, she immediately packs her things, determined to leave Sequim as soon as possible.

monsterscriticsreality

410 533

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“Karine will be making a public statement on the previous unfortunate events that unfolded with us...

View

Mar 16

2 2
Open
“Karine will be making a public statement on the previous unfortunate events that unfolded with us in the U.S.A.,” #90dayfiance star Paul Staehle wrote in a recent Instagram post. Paul also promised to broadcast the DNA results to his followers soon. He took the paternity test earlier this year and now has the official results. Catch up on the details at link in the bio! (📸 credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram) . #paulstaehle #karinemartins

“Karine will be making a public statement on the previous unfortunate events that unfolded with us in the U.S.A.,” #90dayfiance star Paul Staehle wrote in a recent Instagram post.

Paul also promised to broadcast the DNA results to his followers soon. He took the paternity test earlier this year and now has the official results. Catch up on the details at link in the bio!

(📸 credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram)
.
#paulstaehle #karinemartins ...

2 2

But the 90 Day Fiance star gets even more worried as Ukrainian borders are closed. Natalie plans to take a detour in Europe and figure things out from there.

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Fans are now anticipating to see what’s next for the couple. Are they really over? Or is it just another bump in their relationship?

Mike’s ex-wife revealed

Ever since Mike Youngquist canceled his wedding to Natalie Mordovtseva, he instantly became the most villainous fiance on the show. Many 90 Day Fiance fans were triggered by his actions, prompting some to dig into his past.

Fans managed to gather information about Mike’s ex-wife, Kristen Danielle. Previously, the TLC star revealed that his first marriage was “short” and that his ex-wife left him for another woman. They were supposedly married in 2015 and got divorced in 2016.

Recently, a Reddit user shared a photo of Mike with Kristen, looking quite happy back in the day. Not much has been revealed about their marriage but it seems to be quite a rollercoaster ride.

90 Day Fiance: Who is Mike’s ex-wife?

Many are now wondering who exactly is Mike Youngquist’s former spouse, Kristen. A quick look at her social media pages revealed she’s based in California, running an event and catering company.

She also has her own YouTube channel where she does different tutorials, including DIY, home décor, upcycling, and food. There were claims that Kristen and Mike had been together since 2012, but that remains unconfirmed. Kristen is currently with a woman and has a 5-year-old son.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

Latest posts by Estelle Miller (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
Anfisa Nava, Colt Johnson and Leida Margaretha are some of the most hated 90 Day Fiance stars
The top 10 90 Day Fiance stars that we love to hate
Big Ed has gotten close with actor and comedian Pauly Shore.
Big Ed has a new celebrity friend in Pauly Shore — Watch them shop together in Las Vegas
Geoffrey Paschel wants 90 Day Fiance fan mail but Stephanie Matto does not
Geoffrey Paschel offers up address for 90 Day Fiance ‘fan mail,’ Stephanie Matto doesn’t want gifts
Biniyam 90 Day
90 Day Fiance: Biniyam shares how his parents died when he was a child, prepares for life with Ariela
Former 90 Day Fiance star Jorge Nava.
Jorge Nava’s girlfriend shares maternity photos and 90 Day Fiance fans think she looks like Anfisa
Angela and Michael at their engagement party in Nigeria
Angela Deem praised after donating handmade masks to fast food workers
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x