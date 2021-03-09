90 Day Fiance: Uncle Beau looking for a sugar mama – Natalie bursts his bubble

90 Day Fiance stars Uncle Beau and Natalie Mordovtseva. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Uncle Beau may have been bitten by the love bug. Mike Youngquist’s older cousin recently showed interest in moving out of the farm in hopes of meeting a potential lover.

In a 90 Day Bares All exclusive, Bojangles revealed his plans of finding a “sugar mama.” He even asked for help from Natalie Mordovtseva, who, unfortunately, doesn’t seem to take him seriously.

Mike Youngquist talks about Uncle Beau

On this week’s episode of 90 Day Bares All, Mike Youngquist opened up about his close relationship with Uncle Beau. Natalie Mordovtseva’s fiance gushed about Bojangles, calling him the “real star of the show.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Mike shared a glimpse of what it’s like spending quality time with Uncle Beau. The reality star said their typical bonding moment includes “fireworks, shotguns, bonfires, beer shots, and loud music.”

It’s no secret that Uncle Beau has been living with Mike at the farm for years. The 90 Day Fiance duo has been inseparable not until Natalie came into the picture.

Natalie asked Mike to kick out his Uncle Beau before she moves in. But never-before-seen footage from the show suggests Uncle Beau has thought about leaving the farm on his own, hoping to settle down with the right woman.

Uncle Beau wants a sugar mama

In the clip, Uncle Beau shared a rather hilarious moment with Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance celeb told Mike Youngquist’s fiancee that he should teach her to ride a lawnmower because he’s not going to be around all the time.

When Natalie asked where he’s planning to go, Uncle Beau bluntly told her he’s going to look for his ladylove. “I might find me a woman and I’ll move on with her,” he added sounding hopeful. “She’ll be my sugar mama.”

Bojangles goes on to reveal his plans of making “sugar babies” with his future partner. It seems he’s ready to start a family of his own as soon as possible. He even asked Natalie for help in finding a potential lover.

90 Day Fiance: Uncle Beau asks help from Natalie Mordovtseva

Uncle Beau’s eagerness to meet someone was clear as day when he asked Natalie Mordovtseva to hook him up with her female friends back in Ukraine. The 90 Day Fiance celeb even asked Mike’s fiancee if her friends would like him.

Natalie’s awkward pause seemingly answered Uncle Beau’s questions. The reality star pointed out that Beau has a “pretty huge age difference” with her Ukrainian friends, suggesting that he will not stand a chance with them.

Uncle Beau was clearly disappointed upon hearing this, leaving him speechless. In an attempt to make him feel better, Natalie backpedaled and assured him that Ukrainian women closer to his age would definitely like him. But it seemed too late for the pep talk as Uncle Beau appeared dejected after their conversation.

90 Day Bares All streams on Discovery+.