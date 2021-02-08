90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist chugs shots with Uncle Beau – reveals if he’s back or not

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist bonded with Uncle Beau over the weekend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Mike Youngquist kicked off Super Bowl weekend with none other than Uncle Beau. The TLC duo was up for a fun night, bringing back the good old times.

Big Mike and Bojangles have a close-knit relationship, which many viewers admire. But the two had to go their separate ways when Natalie Mordovtseva came into the picture. Will Uncle Beau ever go back home to live with Mike for good?

90 Day Fiance: Mike Youngquist enjoys Saturday night with Uncle Beau

Looks like Mike Youngquist just couldn’t live without his beloved Uncle Beau. The 90 Day Fiance star recently reunited with him again and fans were all for it.

Mike took to Instagram and shared a video of himself chugging down some shots with Uncle Beau. The two appeared to have a blast as they spent the weekend together.

Earlier in the day, the 90 Day Fiance tandem bonded over a bonfire with some beer and BBQ.

“Good old Saturday night,” Mike captioned the post. “The boys will boys. #90daysfiance #loveyourself #family #goodvibes #saturdayvibes.”

Michael reveals whether or not Uncle Beau is back for good

This isn’t the first time Mike Youngquist shared a fun reunion with Uncle Beau on social media. Last month, the 90 Day Fiance stars were together picking up some chopped woods.

Many were happy to see Uncle Beau back on the farm after being kicked out by Natalie. Fans were quick to ask whether or not Bojangles will be staying for good.

In response to a fan question, Mike revealed that Uncle Beau is not living with him again. The 90 Day Fiance star said he has not moved back in and was only visiting. This somehow disappointed many of their supporters.

90 Day Fiance star Mike Youngquist confirms that Uncle Beau is not back on the farm. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

Is Natalie Mordovtseva is still with Mike Youngquist?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Mike Youngquist is still with Natalie Mordovtseva. The 90 Day Fiance couple definitely has a complicated relationship and people are starting to doubt whether or not they will make it.

With Uncle Beau being more visible on the farm lately, many were quick to assume that he’s back and Natalie’s out. However, eagle-eyed fans noticed something in Mike’s latest video that made them believe she’s still living with him.

90 Day Fiance fans think Natalie Mordovtseva is still living with Mike Youngquist after spotting a small detail on his latest post. Pic credit: @bigmike90dayfiance/Instagram

In Mike’s latest post with Uncle Beau, fans pointed out a woman’s sling bag hanging on the wall. Natalie is the only woman living in the house — at least during the time of their filming. Is she still with Mike? If so, is she more accepting of Uncle Beau now?

