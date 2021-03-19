90 Day Fiance spoilers: Did Mike and Natalie get married or did she fly back to Ukraine?

Did Mike and Natalie get married or did Natalie have to go back to Ukraine? Pic credit: TLC

Viewers were shocked after Mike Youngquist unexpectedly called off his wedding with Natalie Mordovtseva on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance.

It put a significant strain on their relationship and Natalie even declared that she wouldn’t be able to forgive him for this.

To top it all off, Natalie’s visa was dependent on getting married within the next few days.

So it left fans whether Mike and Natalie got married or if she had to return to Ukraine.

Did Mike and Natalie get married?

@fraudedmedia uploaded official evidence proving the fate of Mike and Natalie’s relationship.

“For those on the edge of their seats, Mike and Natalie DO get married,” the reality TV blogger captioned their Instagram post.

The post’s picture contains Mike and Natalie’s official marriage certificate.

The certificate was signed by the officiant on April 15, 2020 meaning that this is the date they legally tied the knot.

Many were shocked after the way things ended on Sunday’s episode, but then again, it isn’t like the couple hasn’t feuded and made up numerous times before.

Why viewers thought Natalie and Mike may have been done for good

Viewers thought Mike and Natalie’s relationship may have been over after their plans to get married fell through.

Natalie had been pushing Mike to make wedding plans but his hesitancy about the relationship caused him to have cold feet.

It wasn’t until Sunday’s episode that he realized the wedding had to happen then or never and he seemed to be looking forward to it.

“We only have a few days left before Natalie’s visa expires,” he told cameras. “So, we decided to get married tomorrow. I’m feeling happy. A little nervous because, you know, there’s always fears and worries and stuff and there’s stuff always in the back of your head. But, you know, I mean, I’m feeling pretty good.”

Natalie was just as happy to finally tie the knot.

“Thank God, we work it out and nothing can stop wedding day,” she said. “And I’m just happy bride to be.”

However, the next day, the day they were supposed to get married, Mike got cold feet and had told Natalie he couldn’t marry her.

“He said today he was thinking and he could not marry me,” she explained. “And I have to leave the country because I have three days left.”

At the time, Natalie was devastated and didn’t think she could continue on with their relationship after Mike backed out of getting married.

“It’s over,” she added about their relationship. “I cannot forgive him for this.”

However, somehow the couple managed to get through this feud as they always do.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.