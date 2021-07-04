90 Day Fiance: Loren Brovarnik blast trolls for claiming her son has Down syndrome

Loren Brovarnik lashes out at trolls for talking about her son. Pic credit: Discovery+

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have become one of TLC’s favorite couples over the years.

Their adorable son Shai only added to their likeability.

However, trolls are finding out the hard way that while Loren is often sweet and friendly, she will show an entirely different side if you try to attack her child.

The expectant mother-of-two recently clapped back at haters for making comments about Shai having Down Syndrome.

The toddler never received a diagnosis for the condition, but people have commented about Loren’s son having the genetic disorder, and she wants to put a stop to the totally inaccurate comments immediately.

Loren Brovarnik claps back at trolls

The 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk star made things very clear to a certain group of nasty commenters who brought up her son.

Loren took to her IG stories recently and made it known that the speculations about Shai are totally unacceptable.

“So I need to clear the air with a lot of people and I’ll probably get in a lot of trouble for talking about this but I don’t care,” Loren said in her video.

“Shai does not have Down Syndrome and I don’t know why so many people think it’s okay to just blatantly come out and tell me that my son has Down Syndrome. What’s the big deal? Like, if he did have it, it’s not the end of the f**king world.”

Loren Brovarnik says son is perfectly healthy

The brunette beauty continued to send a message to the trolls in her comment section who have the nerve to diagnose her healthy baby boy.

“Get off my page if you’re gonna talk bad about my kid. I don’t appreciate it, especially for all the moms out there who are coming on to my page and accusing or asking if he has Down Syndrome, he doesn’t, and if he did, it’s not a big deal. He’s a perfectly healthy, beautiful, active little boy, and he’s the love of my life and. If you don’t like it, don’t f**king look.”

Shai is the first child for Loren and Alexei, but in March, the couple announced they were expecting baby number two.

Since Shai was born, the couple has continued to document his journey and share photos with their fans on social media.

However, with trolls hovering around at every turn and making crude comments about him, let’s hope this does not dissuade Loren and Alexei from sharing their new baby with us.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.