90 Day Fiance: Larissa looking for wedding dress — Is she marrying Eric Nichols?

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima with Eric Nichols. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima might be walking down the aisle again. This time around, the Brazilian native could be doing it with Eric Nichols.

Larissa hinted at a possible engagement with her on-again-off-again boyfriend despite their supposed split recently. The reality star even teased that she’ll be a bride soon as she starts looking for bridal dresses. Are they getting married?

90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima hints at engagement with Eric Nichols

Looks like Larissa Dos Santos Lima is giving marriage another shot. The 90 Day Fiance star recently teased that she and her boyfriend Eric Nichols are finally engaged.

Larissa took to Instagram and asked for her followers’ recommendations for wedding dresses in Colorado Springs. She even promised to show her fans some of the dress options she discovers once she gets everything organized.

When asked if she’s marrying Eric, the 90 Day Fiance celeb only gave an intriguing answer. “In the right time, you guys will find out.” Larissa also teased a “more biggie” news to her supporters, which she promised to reveal soon.

Larissa has been sharing photos and videos with Eric lately as well. The couple appeared more in love than ever — a far cry from their state last month.

Are Larissa and Eric getting married?

Many are now wondering if Larissa and Eric are really engaged, and it seems like it could be true. Aside from Larissa teasing about it, she also left an obvious hint on her IG profile.

A quick look at her page reveals a subtle yet interesting change in her bio. Larissa now has the engagement ring emoji, implying that she’s now engaged. She also added Eric’s IG handle with a heart symbol next to it.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has yet to officially announce their engagement. Fans can only speculate at this point, but their actions seemingly confirm it.

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima sparks engagement rumors with Eric Nichols. Pic credit: @larissalimareal/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Larissa plans to bring kids to America soon

Meanwhile, Larissa revealed her plans to bring her kids to the U.S. as soon as possible. The 90 Day Fiance mom said she’s hoping to reunite with her two kids by bringing them to the country once her papers get approved.

Last month, Larissa opened up about her kids, whom she left in Brazil. She said that her daughter, Luane, is currently in the care of her parents and that she’s sending her money whenever she has some extra cash.

Her son, Arry, on the other hand, had to be put for adoption as she’s not capable of taking care of him. The 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed that her aunt adopted her son and has been treating him well. “This decision still breaks my heart today and it is a very delicate matter to me,” Larissa said.

It’s unclear if she intends to bring both kids to America or if it’s even feasible. Larissa will have to wait for her papers to be finalized in order to move forward with her plans.

