90 Day Fiance Larissa gets real about two kids she left in Brazil

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima talks about her kids in Brazil. Pic credit: Larissa Dos Santos Lima/YouTube

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima finally opened up about her kids. The ex-wife of Colt Johnson has been very secretive of her children, usually dodging the topic every time it’s brought up.

Not much has been revealed about Larissa’s children until now. Recently, the TLC celeb gave more details about her two kids, whom she left in Brazil so she can live her American dream.

90 Day Fiance: Larissa Dos Santos Lima opens up about her kids in Brazil

Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared some interesting details about her children, Luane and Arry. The 90 Day Fiance celeb talked about them in a lengthy video she uploaded on her YouTube channel.

In the video, Colt Johnson’s ex-girlfriend revealed that her daughter, Luane, is currently in the care of her parents. Larissa added that she tries her best to provide for her daughter even if she’s thousands of miles away.

The 90 Day Fiance star claimed she sends money to Luane whenever she has extra cash. She said she wanted to help pay for her daughter’s education back in Brazil. However, Larissa said her dad refused to accept it because he wants her to focus on her immigration process.

Larissa said separating from her daughter has been very difficult for her but she finds peace knowing that her parents are taking good care of her. She hopes to bring her to America in the future and live together as a family.

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima left her kids in Brazil when she married Colt Johnson. Pic credit: TLC

Larissa explains why she put one of her kids for adoption

Larissa Dos Santos Lima also talked about her other child, Arry. The 90 Day Fiance celeb revealed she had to put him for adoption because she can’t take care of him.

“Once the father was not paying child support and my family were not talking to me, I found myself, financially and emotionally unable to take care of my son,” Larissa revealed back in 2018. Apparently, that prompted her to let a relative adopt her son.

“I decided to let his aunt adopt him, she was always there for me and she loved him very much,” the 90 Day Fiance star said. “This decision still breaks my heart today and it is a very delicate matter to me.”

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is criticized for spending money on plastic surgeries instead of her kids. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Larissa living her best life in America without her children

Meanwhile, many are still criticizing Larissa Dos Santos Lima for abandoning her children in exchange for a life in America. The 90 Day Fiance star ditched everything in Brazil when she started her K-1 visa journey with Colt Johnson.

Today, the reality star is still living her life to the fullest, almost as if she doesn’t have kids back home. Many are also criticizing her for spending thousands of dollars on cosmetic surgeries and other procedures instead of sending it to her children.

