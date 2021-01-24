90 Day Fiance: Larissa celebrates anniversary with Eric Nichols – on-off romance confuses fans

90 Day Fiance veteran Larissa Dos Santos Lima seemed to prove haters wrong as she celebrated two years of love with Eric Nichols. Fans have witnessed the couple’s complicated romance play out on TV and social media.

The two have been through numerous breakups and reconciliations, so much so that fans already find it confusing.

So what’s the real score between the two?

Larissa and Eric celebrate 2nd anniversary

Larissa celebrated a milestone with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Eric. The 90 Day Fiance alum took to Instagram and gushed over her man as they celebrated their second anniversary.

Colt Johnson’s ex-wife shared a photo of herself and Eric during one of their many outings. Larissa rocked a dark-colored swimsuit with a lace cover-up. Standing next to her is a shirtless Eric, showing off his beach body.

The 90 Day Fiance star simply captioned the post with, “Happy 2 years anniversary baby bump cookie [spaniel].” She also tagged Eric’s Instagram account.

Larissa’s sweet greeting came as a surprise to some of their followers. Apparently, some didn’t know that the two had gotten back together. Although Larissa and Eric have yet to confirm a rekindled romance, their actions definitely speak louder than words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 90DayFianceNow (@90dayfiancenow)

Fans confused with couple’s relationship status

Larissa’s anniversary post for Eric instantly drew mixed reactions online. While some fans find it adorable, other followers were more critical of it.

Apparently, many 90 Day Fiance fans find their relationship confusing. Eric and Larissa seem to break-up and make-up so often that it’s getting hard to keep up.

In November 2020, Larissa announced that she and Eric had already parted ways — one of the many instances that have occurred in recent months. At the time, she revealed that they had decided to “follow separate paths for now.” She added that they are “different people who have grown apart seeking development and happiness.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Joseph Nichols (@ericjosephnichols)

Larissa and Eric’s complicated romance

Despite the split, Larissa maintained that things ended amicably. The 90 Day Fiance star said she still has a good relationship with Eric’s parents — a far cry from Colt’s mom, Debbie Johnson.

But the breakup didn’t seem to last very long. Shortly after the supposed split, Larissa and Eric appeared to be back in each other’s arms.

Speculations of a rekindled romance only grew from there. And now, Larissa giving Eric an anniversary greeting seemingly confirmed that the two are an item once again. Will they be able to last this time?

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.