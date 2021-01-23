Eric Nichols is ‘sick of spending money’ on Larissa Lima’s plastic surgeries

90 Day Fiance boyfriend Eric Nichols doesn’t want to pay for Larissa Lima’s surgeries anymore. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance personality Eric Nichols has had enough of Larissa Lima’s extensive plastic surgery procedures and the two find themselves at a crossroads.

Prior to their recent split, Larissa and Eric filmed with the TLC special 90 Day Diaries which streams on the new Discovery+ platform, the two go head-to-head about her procedures and Eric says he’s “sick” of spending money on her surgeries.

Eric Nichols says he’s ‘sick of spending money’ on Larissa’s procedures

During a stay-cation, Eric and Larissa argued over her many procedures, and he explained that he wanted her to stop.

“I’m okay spending money on a staycation,” Eric tells the cameras during a couple’s confessional. “I’m just sick of spending money on Larissa’s surgeries.”

However, Larissa had other ideas and says that she’s ready for her next, bigger, set of breast implants.

“The fact that she just got her boobs done and wants to get them done again…to me, it’s not economical,” Eric vents.

According to Larissa, Eric just doesn’t get it.

“Eric doesn’t have the patience to deal with the women stuff,” she says. She continues to explain that if it was up to Eric, he would just send her to the gym to change her figure, but she believes she requires more surgeries.

Eric calls Larissa’s recovery process ‘intensive care’

It seems that Eric is at his limit when it comes to Larissa’s care, and he claims, “The recovery process of a surgery is intensive care. It’s non-stop, morning to night assistance. And that is something that I’m not up to do again.”

The couple then engages in a massive argument and they begin to recognize that they’ve come to a fork in the road in regards to their relationship.

“I feel like I just got off a merry-go-round ride,” he laughs in disbelief. “I feel like I’m in the biggest tug-of-war match ever. And I’m not even playing.”

Standing in their kitchen, the pair bicker back and forth about Eric telling the show how he feels about having to take care of her after her surgeries.

“You don’t want to take care of me, my surgeries,” Larissa snaps at Eric before he claps back with some harsh honesty.

“No, I do not. I already did that. I practically broke my back over that period of time bending and twisting and lifting out of bed, sitting you down on the toilet,” Eric complains. “Not one of your friends were here to even check on you,.”

“Alright. Let’s take that fork in the road right now. And we can find our way away from one another,” he shrugs.

90 Day Fiance fans have expressed their concern about Larissa and her procedures with many of them feeling that she’s gone over the line.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.