90 Day Fiance: Kenneth still squeamish as he adjusts to life in Mexico with Armando

Kenneth and Armando became fast favorites when the first homosexual male couple was introduced on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

And while they are still a very popular couple, many 90 Day Fiance fans took note at how finicky Kenneth can be. As Armando’s other half acclimates to his new life in Mexico, there have been times that he’s been downright ridiculous when it comes to the different culture.

Like that time he tried Mexican candy, only to spit it out in the street and proclaim that it looks like a blood clot and tastes gross.

The latest sneak peek for the TLC hit proves that the candy incident wasn’t a one-off and when a woman comes around selling authentic homemade tamales, Kenneth is shook.

Armando is excited for the tamale lady

As Kenneth and Armando are heading out to see Kenneth’s daughters and celebrate their new engagement, they are greeted by a car coming up the street. The woman in the back seat is selling her homemade tamales and Armando is excited about the authentic treat.

But when he tells Kenneth to pick what kind of tamale he wants, Kenneth can’t believe that they’re just buying food from some random woman out of the back of her car.

Thankfully, Kenneth was friendly with the woman selling tamales and the man driving her. But when she pulled off, he questioned buying food that way.

And then, as if it somehow matters, he brought up the car itself, calling it “old” and “rickety.”

“If this was a car coming to pick you up to go to an airport, you wouldn’t even get in it… but he’ll eat out of it,” he quips.

And when Armando mentions how much he’s looking forward to eating the tamales, Kenneth says, “The girls can have mine.”

Kenneth’s daughters don’t mind car tamales

“You know how we have ice cream trucks,” Kenneth explains to his daughters. “Well, they had a tamale truck.”

While Kenneth is still disgusted by the tamales, his daughters couldn’t contain their excitement. And when he turned his nose up, explaining that they came out of the back of an old “broke down” car, even they told him to get used to it because, “this is where you live now.”

Kenneth finally relented and told them that if they “live until the end of the day,” he might try one. But it’s pretty clear that he won’t be trying any homemade tamales.

He was just as put off by that as he was the hard-to-flush bathroom at the restaurant they recently ate at when they were confronted by a homophobe.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans have questioned just how long Kenneth will last in Mexico. Especially considering all of the criticism he has had for Armando’s home country ever since he got there.

Getting Used To | 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Moving to a new country takes some getting used to… especially for Kenny! Find out how long it takes him to adjust on #90DayFiance: The Other Way, MONDAY at 9/8c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.