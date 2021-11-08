90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins’ latest belly-baring photo sparks pregnancy rumors

90 Day Fiance viewers think that Karine Martins may be pregnant again with her third child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has fans and critics alike wondering if she’s pregnant.

Karine recently uploaded a social media post of her and her first son Pierre.

In the picture, Karine wears a teal, terry cloth crop top and pants. She also dons a comfy robe of the same material.

She looks caringly down at Pierre as they enjoy the fall weather.

She captioned the post, “he loves the cold. Autumn.”

While the picture captures a sweet mother and son moment, Instagram users focused on another aspect.

90 Day Fiance viewers think Karine is pregnant

90 Day Fiance viewers took to the comments section of Karine’s post to reveal their suspicions about Karine being pregnant again.

One user exclaimed, “OMG! I thought this was a pregnancy announcement,” while another simply wrote, “Preggo again.”

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

“Don’t tell me she’s pregnant again,” another pleaded.

Users had mixed reactions to the potential of Karine being pregnant.

“I think she is pregnant wow I can’t,” one user said with a series of exasperated emojis.

Another was more excited, writing, “Beautiful are you pregnant 🤰 again ?? Hope it’s a girl ?”

One user countered those theories and condemned those who implied she was pregnant just because of the way her body looks.

“She doesn’t look pregnant at all to me…looks like a normal female body 🤷🏼‍♀️ But even if she were, how rude of all of you asking,” they wrote.

How many kids do Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have?

Paul and Karine so far have two children together, Pierre and Ethan. Pierre was featured during their time on 90 Day Fiance while Ethan was just born earlier this year.

Karine and Paul are one of the more controversial couples from the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

The pair was allegedly fired after domestic abuse claims surfaced. Paul had denied these claims and being fired. He insists they were just encouraged to take a break from the show.

Since their time on the franchise, Paul has alleged that Karine sleeps with other men. He even said he wanted to go on the Maury Show for a DNA test.

He also has stated that her Instagram was hijacked by her social media manager. Karine has denied these claims.

The pair also launched their own OnlyFans page where they posted very explicit content.

The two were also on the brink of divorce but have since seemed to mend things. In fact, they may even be expanding their family as fans suspect.

