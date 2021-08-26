Karine Martins apologizes after Paul Staehle lashes out at woman who handles her promotions

Karine Martin apologizes for Paul Staehle’s behavior. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Paul Staehle is at it again, and now his wife Karine has issued an apology after his latest rant. If you follow Paul on social media, you’ll know that he’s prone to angry outbursts, which he often shares on his Instagram.

Several days ago, he posted about cops being called on him, which led followers to believe that things were rocky again between him and Karine. However, days later, Paul was talking about Karine as if everything was fine.

Something must have happened based on his latest rant, which wasn’t aimed at Karine this time but at the woman who handles her promotional content.

Paul Staehle lashes out on social media

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is angry at the woman who helps Karine with her promotional content, so he slammed her on social media for not paying Karine a fair amount.

Paul shared several screenshots that seemed to be messages between Karine and the woman in question, who he also tagged in the posts.

In one screenshot, he shared a figure of 300 Brazilian dollars, which equates to $57.21, and wrote, “This is all the person has paid directly to Karine for all the advertising done on for the entire month of August.”

He continued, “All advertising money goes to her account, not Karine’s. She then pays Karine a small commission. She keeps all gifts sent for her personal use they do not come to Karine.”

Paul made other allegations about the woman and claimed in his post that, “She uses Karine account to post for free food and alcohol in Manaus. In my opinion, the majority of the money should go directly to Karine personal brazilian bank solely in her name. Karine can then pay the woman a commission not reverse.”

Karine Martins apologizes for Paul Staehle’s latest outburst

While it would initially appear as if Paul was speaking out on behalf of his wife, it quickly became evident that wasn’t the case at all.

After Paul shared his posts, including several conversations between Karine and the woman in question, Karine spoke out against her husband’s actions.

She took to her own Instagram page and shared a few videos following Paul’s outburst. In the first video, which is English, Karine apologized for her husband’s behavior and wrote “I’m Sorry,” and tagged the woman that Paul bashed in his post. Karine also tagged Paul.

“I just want to say that it’s not fair what Paul is doing to me and Tali,” said Karine in the clip.

She also shared a few more videos, this time in tears, but those videos were in Portuguese.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.