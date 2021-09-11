Paul Staehle claims he’s going on The Maury Show with Karine Martins to find out paternity of their kids

Paul posted his and Karine’s consideration message for the Maury show on social media. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers know how neurotic Paul Staehle is when it comes to STD, pregnancy, and paternity tests. He requested all three from his now-wife Karine Martins throughout their relationship.

Since the controversial couple’s exit from the 90 Day franchise amid domestic violence allegations, it seems Paul is desperate to cling to TV screens.

With that said, Paul will potentially be combining his desire to be on reality television with his paternity test obsession, after being officially considered to be on the Maury show.

Karine has passed every test Paul has given her, but he is somehow unconvinced of their sons’ paternity and wants to expose the truth publicly.

The couple’s 90 Day Fiance fame and platform have followed them despite being out of the network for so long, maybe due to their off-screen relationship antics.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins might be on the Maury show to highlight the paternity of their two sons

Paul took to Instagram to let his followers know that he heard back from the Maury show about coming on the show to validate the paternity of his two sons with Karine.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

He reposted the message he got from the show’s casting which says, “Hi! Thanks for contacting the Maury Show, if you would like to be considered as a guest for the show. Please respond with your full name, phone number and email address. A member of our team will reach out to you!”

Paul added a caption to his story post of the news. He said, “I spoke with them on the phone today. Karine said she is willing to go on the show as well. Time to get all this DNA stuff behind us once and for all.”

Paul posted his acceptance email to the next round of the interviewing process of the Maury Show. Pic credit: @pauljasonstaehle/Instagram

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins’ relationship is on the rocks

Paul recently posted a few cryptic photos to his Instagram story saying that Karine is giving up her cosmetology dreams and alluded to a possible breakup.

Karine also answered a number of fan questions and made no mention of her relationship with Paul, only of her love for her sons.

The controversial couple also has a history of domestic violence allegations as well as claims of infidelity.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.