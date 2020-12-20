Paul Staehle doesn’t seem to care that Karine Martins cheats on him, claims he background checks other men

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle claims that he does background checks on men that his wife Karine Martins meets up with as their relationship has been struggling.

Paul spoke with Domenick Nati on Instagram live.

“Has Karine ever cheated on you? And if so, when was the last time?” Domenick asks.

“It’s a tough thing to talk about…anything can happen anytime,” Paul says evading the question. “I’m not quite sure but I’m probably gonna be respectful and…avoid that right now.”

He also admits that Karine has brought their son around men with criminal records, which he put his foot down about.

“Are you saying that she openly goes out with other men and, before she does, that you do a background check on them?” Domenick confirms.

“All I’m saying is before we had an argument about it and [what] I told her [was], ‘I tell you what, if you want to go with Pierre and everything else, I’m ok with that if I can do a background check to make sure everything’s cool before you take my son around those individuals,” Paul responds.

“I can’t stop her,” Paul claims. He even confesses that he has seen pictures of her with another man which hit him “pretty hard.”

Dominick asks if she’s sleeping with these men and Paul admits that he doesn’t know but claims Karine is with them overnight and sometimes is gone for a few days.

He then notes that he hasn’t seen videos or heard any confirmation of her sleeping with these men though.

Paul claims some men Karine has tried to meet up with have criminal charges

He explains that he ran a background check on one of the men that he claimed Karine was planning to meet up with. After he ran the background check, he had found that the man had “pedophile charges.”

Paul then says he put his foot down and Karine didn’t end up meeting up with that man.

Paul then reveals that another individual whom she wanted to meet up with allegedly had a “warrant for his arrest” as well as DUIs and a revoked license.

Paul claims this man was going to “pick her up and drive her out of state” and she never met up with him either.

Paul, however, claims there are men with criminal backgrounds that she did end up spending time with.

One of the men allegedly had a DUI.

Paul believes Karine almost ended up in sex-trafficking.

Paul then explains another incident during which he feared for Karine’s safety.

“We were fighting and someone had reached out and offered her a job. She had told me, ‘Hey, this person offered me a job,” he states.

“Well, come to find out they were offering her a job to…they were going to bring her and Pierre down, out of state, and live there and take care of them and they were gonna fly her to different hotels around the United States to meet with other men.”

She told Paul she declined the job, and Paul explains that he was relieved because he believed it was a sex-trafficking ploy.

Otherwise, he claims it’s her life, “her body, her choice” and he is fine with her being out on the town.

He believes that both of the children are his even though he admits that his lawyers had advised him to get a DNA test to confirm that.

Paul has also been accused of domestic violence which brings Karine’s intent of leaving the house into question.

These latest accusations from Paul only bring more confusion surrounding their relationship.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 9/8c on TLC.